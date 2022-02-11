726 Testing Labs for Food Products : Prahlad Singh Patel

New Delhi : There are 726 Testing Laboratories for food products in the country as per study conducted by Ministry of Food Processing Industries in 2020-21 and these Laboratories are operational at different levels of operation and testing of food products. Out of these, 585 food testing laboratories have obtained Accreditation as per the international standards i.e. ISO/IEC 17025/NABL.

There are three central sector schemes implemented by Government of India, wherein financial assistance is provided to establish/upgrade Food Testing Laboratories to meet with international standards i.e. ISO/IEC 17025/NABL. The three central sector schemes are (i) Food Safety and Quality Assurance Infrastructure implemented by Ministry of Food Processing Industries, (ii) Strengthening of Food Testing System in the Country including provision of Mobile Food testing Lab implemented by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and (iii) Financial Assistance for Quality Development Scheme implemented by Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority under Ministry and Commerce and Industries.

Government of India does not establish any Food Testing Laboratory on its own. The proposals for Food testing Laboratories received are demand driven and there is no specific state wise target. The details of Food Testing Laboratories supported in the State of Haryana are at Annexure.

ANNEXURE

Details of Food Testing Laboratories supported in the State of Haryana

1. Food Testing Laboratories supported by Ministry of Food Processing Industries. S. No. Name of the Project 1. Alcatec Research Laboratories India Pvt. Ltd. Bahadurgarh, Jhajjar. 2. Dove Research & Analytics, Panchkula. 3. FARE Labs Pvt. Ltd., MG Road, Gurgaon 4. Guru Jambheshwar University, Hisar 5. Haryana Test House & Consultancy Services, Panipat. 6. IDMA Laboratories Limited, Panchkula. 7. International Intersteller Testing Centre, Panchkula 8. Intertek India (Pvt.) Ltd., UdyogVihar, Gurgaon 9. NIFTEM, Kundli, Sonepat. 10. Ozone Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Gurgaon. 11. Pharmaffiliates Analytics & Synthetics (P) Ltd., Panchkula. 12. Sultan Fish Seed Farm, Nilokheri, Karnal 2. Food Testing Laboratories supported by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 1 District Food Laboratory, Near Civil Hospital, Karnal. 2 State Food, Water and Excise Laboratory Govt of Haryana, Chandigarh.

This information was given by Minister of State for M/o Food Processing Industries, Prahlad Singh Patel in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today