Day 2 and Day 3 of Commercial Coal Mine Auction – 3rd Tranche

New Delhi : Ministry of Coal had launched the auction of coal mines for commercial mining under 13th Tranche of CMSP Act and 3rd Tranche of MMDRAct on October 12, 2021. On the 2nd and 3rdday of the e-auction, cumulativel five coal mines were put up for auction of which three coal mines were CMSP coal mines and two were MMDR coal mines. The details of the coal mines are as under:-

All five coal mines are fully explored coal mines;

The total geological reserves for these coal mines are 528.051 Million Ton.

Cumulative PRC for these coal mines is 16.07 MTPA.

The cumulative results for Day 2 and Day 3 are as under:

S. No. Name of the Mine State PRC (mtpa) Geological Reserves (MT) Closing Bid Submitted by Reserve Price (%) Final Offer (%) 1 Meenakshi Odisha 12.00 285.23 Hindalco Industries Limited/64856 4.00 10.25 2 Garampani Assam 0.02 0.468 Assam Mineral Development Corporation Limited/265144 4.00 288.25 3 Majra Maharashtra 0.48 31.036 BS Ispat Limited/64979 4.00 18.25 4 Namchik Namphuk Arunachal Pradesh 0.20 14.970 E-auction was in progress till 10:00 AM on 11.02.2022. 4.00 _ 5 Utkal- C Odisha 3.37 196.347 Jindal Steel And Power Limited/64898 4.00 45.00