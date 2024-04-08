“700 years old Inscription Deciphered in Khurda”

Bhubaneswar: Researchers from ‘Kalinga Epigraphical Research Group’ deciphered a nearly 700 years old ancient stone inscription from Khurda District in Odisha. The inscription is found in the temple of Pancha Mahadeva at Sarapari village of Tangi block in Khurda district. Deviprasad Samantaray, a local heritage enthusiast had informed the K.E.R.G. about the inscription & it was later deciphered jointly by Bishnu Mohan Adhikari, Bikram Nayak, Mihir Bahinipati & Deepak Kumar Nayak of this group.

According to Deepak Nayak, one of the founder members of K.E.R.G., the inscription is inscribed in the right side wall of the entrance to the Jagamohana. There were total 9 lines of inscription we found there, that can be identified as Proto Odia script and Odia language used in Kalingotkala region around 13th/14th Century CE. Considering the script, the Sarapari inscription has close connections with Patteswar Temple inscription of Eastern Ganga King Bhanudeva III found in Pattangi village of ancient Kalinga (Now in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pr adesh). As per the temple construction style & iconographical details of the subsidiary sculptures, it may be said that the temple was also built during the Eastern Ganga’s ruling era, added Deepak.

Another member Bishnu Mohan Adhikari has said that the inscription is badly damaged and some part are covered with plastering, however, we were able to decipher it partially. The inscription is indicative of a donation to one Malakara (Mali) sevayata named Damodara on the merit of Bhogakhanja for the deity. In all possibilities Damodara was the very first Malakara Sevayata to carry out rituals associated with the temple. We have no information on the donor who made this donation nor the exact dating, said Adhikari.