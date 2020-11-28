69% of the daily new cases are contributed by eight States/UT i.e. Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal ,Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh

The Active Caseload of India stands at 4,54,940 today Present contribution of Active Caseload to India’s total positive cases is4.87%.

41,322 new confirmed COVID cases have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

Maharashtra leads the tally with 6,185new COVID cases. Delhi has recorded 5,482 cases, while Keralafollows with 3,966new cases.

https://i2.wp.com/static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image001UGRD.jpg?w=640

Tests per million population has crossed 1 lakh mark today.  India’s tests per million population stand at 100,159.7.

https://i1.wp.com/static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image002OD8I.jpg?w=640

With 11,57,605 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests are 13.82 crore (13,82,20,354)

Sustained and progressive expansion in testing infrastructure has played a crucial role in the steep rise of testing numbers. With 2,161 testing labs in the country including 1175 Government laboratories and 986 Private laboratories, the daily testing capacity has got a substantial boost.

Following the national pursuit, 23 States/UTs have better tests per million population than the national average.

https://i0.wp.com/static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image003BY62.jpg?w=640

13 States/UTs have lower tests per million population  than national average.

https://i1.wp.com/staic.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image004T9M0.jpg?w=640

Total recovered cases in India are87.59 lakhs (8,759,969).The national recovery rate stands at 93.68% today.

41,452 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country.

76.55% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs.

Delhi has reported the maximum number of single day recoveries with 5,937 newly discharged cases. 4,544people recovered in Kerala followed by 4,089 in Maharashtra.

https://i2.wp.com/static.pib.gov.in/WriteReadData/userfiles/image/image005SHKO.jpg?w=640

78.35%of the 485 case fatalities reported in the past 24 hours are concentrated in ten States/UTs.

Delhi with 98 deaths reported the maximum new fatalities. Maharashtrasaw a fatality count of 85 followed by West Bengal with 46 deaths.

