NTPC Bhubaneswar office presents citation to employees for long service

Bhubaneswar:In commemoration to the untiring contribution in making NTPC, an organization of excellence, Shri Sanjeev Kishore Regional Executive Director (Eastern Region 2 ) NTPC Bhubaneswar felicitated 16 of their employees by presenting citation in a simple function organized today while maintaining all Covid 19 protocols and social distancing.

These employees have completed 15 years , 25 years and 35 years successfully in the company . Shri H.S Sahoo GM(OS), Shri Milan Kumar GM (HR) Shri A.K.Parhi GM (Engg.) and other senior official were present on the occasion and appreciated the contribution of these employees. . A large number of NTPC employees and their family members saw the proceedings of the function through the online mode at virtual platform of MS Teams.

Speaking of the occasion Shri Sanjeev Kishore thanked all the recipients for their splendid contribution in bringing NTPC from 0 MW to approx 63K MW today. He further expressed that such mechanism of Rewards and Recognition to employees truly builds the performance culture of the organization. Reiterating further he said, we have created a culture of rewards and appreciation through celebration of various achievements and recognizing the contributions behind each success .

Shri Sanjeev Kishore Regional Executive Director (Eastern Region 2) who himself completed 35 years of his glorious career in NTPC was also presented with citation by all the senior officers collectively, for his visionary leadership and guidance in achieving the level of excellence in performance .

