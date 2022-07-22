68th National Film Awards announced; Madhya Pradesh wins Most Film Friendly State award

New Delhi : The Jury for the 68th National Film Awards announced the winners for the year 2020 here today. Ahead of the announcement, the Chairperson and other Jury members called on the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Anurag Thakur and presented him with the selections for the Awards. Shri Thakur has congratulated all the winners and said 2020 was a particularly difficult year for films due to the COVID pandemic, yet the nominations consisted of great works. The Minister also thanked the Jury for diligently going through the entries and selecting the best for the awards.

The Jury comprised of eminent film makers and film personalities from across the Indian cine-world.

The awards were announced by Shri Chitrartha Singh, Chairperson, Non-Feature Jury, Shri Anant Vijay, Chairperson, Best Writing on Cinema Jury and Shri Dharam Gulati, Feature Film Jury (Member – Central Panel) in presence of Ms. Neerja Sekhar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Madhya Pradesh wins Most Film Friendly State award while Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh get Special Mention. ‘The Longest Kiss’ by Kishwar Desai wins Best Book on Cinema for the year while Malayalam book ‘MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam’ and Odia book ‘Kali Paine Kalira Cinema’ win special mention.

Best Feature Film award has been bagged by the Tamil movie ‘Soorarai Pottru’ directed by Sudha Kongara. ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ grabs Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Best Actor award for 2020 is shared between Suriya for ‘Soorarai Pottru’ and Ajay Devgn for the Hindi movie ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’. Manoj Muntashir has won the award for Best Lyrics for the Hindi movie ‘Saina’.

A complete list of the awards is given below.

68th National Film Awards, 2020

Most Film Friendly State

Special Mention:

S.No.

State

Certificate

1.

Uttarakhand

Certificate

2.

Uttar Pradesh

Certificate

Most Film Friendly State:

S.No.

State

Medal

1.

Madhya Pradesh

Rajat Kamal & Certificate

68th National Film Awards, 2020

Best Writing on Cinema

Special Mention:

S.No.

Title of the Book

Language

Name of the Author

Name of the Publisher

Certificate

1.

MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam

Malayalam

Anoop Ramakrishnan

Malayalam Panorama

Certificate

2.

Kali Paine Kalira Cinema

Odia

Surya Deo

Pakshighar

Prakashanee

Certificate

Award for Best Book on Cinema:

S. No.

Title of the Book

Language

Name of the Author

Name of the Publisher

Medal and Cash prize

1.

The Longest Kiss

English

Kishwar Desai

Westland Publications

Swarna Kamal and Rs. 75,000/-

68th National Film Awards 2020

Non-Feature Films Results

S.No.

Category of Award

Title of the Film

Awardee

Medal

& Cash Prize

BEST NARRATION/ VOICE OVER

Rhapsody of Rains- Monsoons of Kerala

(English)

Voice Over : Shobha Tharoor Sreenivasan

Rajat Kamal

Rs 50,000/-

BEST MUSIC DIRECTION

1232 Kms: Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar

( 1232 Kms – Will Die there only )

(Hindi)

Music Director: Vishal Bhardwaj

Rajat Kamal,

Rs 50,000/-

BEST EDITING

Borderlands

(Bengali, Nepali Manipuri, Hindi & Punjabi)

Editor : Anadi Athaley

Rajat Kamal

Rs 50,000/-

BEST ON-LOCATION SOUND RECORDIST

Jadui Jangal ( Magical Forest)

(Hindi)

On location sound recordist :Sandip Bhati & Pradeep Lekhwar

Rajat Kamal

Rs 50,000/-

BEST AUDIOGRAPHY

Pearl of the Desert

(Rajasthani)

Re-recordist (final mixed track) : Ajit Singh Rathore

Rajat Kamal

Rs. 50,000/-

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Shabdikkunna Kalappa

(Talking Plow)

(Malayalam)

Cinematographer: Nikhil S Praveen

Rajat Kamal

Rs. 50,000/- each

BEST DIRECTION

Oh That’s Bhanu

(English, Tamil, Malayalam & Hindi)

Director : RV Ramani

Swarna Kamal

Rs. 1,50,000/-

BEST FILM ON FAMILY VALUES

Kumkumarchan

(Worship

of the Goddess)

(Marathi)

Producer: Studio Filmy Monks

Director : Abhijeet Arvind Dalvi

Rajat Kamal

Rs. 50,000/- each

BEST SHORT FICTION FILM

Kachichinithu

( The Boy with a Gun)

(Karbi)

Producer & Director : Khanjan Kishore Nath

Rajat Kamal

Rs 50,000/- each

SPECIAL JURY AWARD

Admitted

(Hindi & English)

Director : Ojaswee Sharma

Rajat Kamal

Rs 1,00,000/-

BEST INVESTIGATIVE FILM

The Saviour : Brig.Pritam Singh

(Punjabi)

Producer: Akal Productions

Director : Dr. Paramjeet Singh Kattu

Rajat Kamal

Rs 50,000/- each

BEST EXPLORATION /ADVENTURE FILM (to include sports)

Wheeling the Ball

(English &Hindi)

Producer: Film Division

Director :Mukesh Sharma

Rajat Kamal

Rs 50,000/- each

BEST EDUCATIONAL FILM

Dreaming of Words

(Malayalam)

Producer & Director : Nandan

Rajat Kamal

Rs 50,000/- each

BEST FILM ON SOCIAL ISSUES

Justice Delayed but Delivered

(Hindi)

&

Three Sisters

(Bengali)

Producer: Mandeep Chauhan

Director : Kamakhya Narayan Singh

&

Producer : Ratnaboli Ray

Director : Putul Rafey Mahmood

Rajat Kamal

Rs. 50,000/- each(shared)

BEST ENVIRONMENT FILM

Manah Aru Manuh

(Manas and People)

(Assamese)

Producer:Directorate, Manas National Park and Aaranyak

Director : Dip Bhuyan

Rajat Kamal

Rs 50,000/- each

BEST PROMOTIONAL FILM

Surmounting Challenges

(English)

Producer : Delhi Metro Rail Corporation limited

Director :Satish Pande

Rajat Kamal

Rs 50,000/- each

BEST SCIENCE and

TECHNOLOGY FILM

On the Brink Season 2- Bats

(English)

Producer : The Gaia People

Director : Akanksha Sood Singh

Rajat Kamal

Rs 50,000/- each

BEST ARTS and CULTURE FILM

Naadada Navaneeta DR PT Venkateshkumar

(Dr. Venkatesh Kumar)

(Kannada)

Producer :Dept. of Information and Public Relations, Govt. of Karnataka

Director : Girish Kasaravalli

Rajat Kamal

Rs 50,000/- each

BEST BIOGRAPHICAL FILM

Pabung Syam

(Manipuri)

Producer : Film Division

Director : Haobam Paban Kumar

Rajat Kamal

Rs 50,000/- each

BEST ETHNOGRAPHIC FILM

Mandal ke Bol

(Rhythm of Mandal)

(Hindi)

Producer : Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum-Bhopal

Director : Rajendra Janglay

Rajat Kamal

Rs 50,000/- each

BEST DEBUT NON-FEATURE FILM OF A DIRECTOR

Pariah

(Marathi and Hindi)

Producer : MIT School of Film & Telivision-Pune

Director : Vishesh Iyer

Rajat Kamal

Rs. 75,000/- each

BEST NON-FEATURE FILM

Testimony of Ana

(Dangi)

Producer & Director : Sachin Dheeraj Mundigonda

Swarna Kamal

Rs. 1,50,000/-each

68th National Film Awards 2020

Feature Films Results

S.No.

Category of Award

Title Of The Film

Awardee

Medal

& Cash Prize

1.

Special Jury Mention

Semkhor

(Dimasa)

Vaanku

(Malayalam)

June

(Marathi)

Godakaath

(Marathi)

&

Avwanchhit

(Marathi)

Toolsidas Junior

(Hindi)

Actress : Aimee Baruah

Director : Kavya Prakash

Actor : Siddharth Menon

Actor : Kishore Kadam

Child Actor : Varun Buddhadev

Certificate Only

2.

Best Feature Film in each of the languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution

(a)

Best Haryanvi Film

Dada Lakhmi

Producer: Anhad Studio Pvt.Ltd

Director: Yashpal Sharma

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

(b)

Best Dimasa Film

Semkhor

Producer: Aimee Baruah Production Society

Director: Aimee Baruah

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

(c)

Best Tulu Film

Jeetige

Producer: A R Productions

Director: Santhosh Mada

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

3.

Best Feature Film in each of the language specified in the Schedule VIII of the Constitution

Best Telugu Film

Colour Photo

Producer: Amrutha Productions

Director: Angirekula Sandeep Raj

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

Best Tamil Film

Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum

Producer: Hamsa Pictures

Director: Vasanth S Sai

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

Best Malayalam Film

Thinkalazcha Nishchayam

(Engagement is on Monday)

Producer: Pushkar Films

Director: Prasanna Sathyanath Hegde

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

Best Marathi Film

Goshta Eka Paithanichi

(Tale of a Paithani)

Producer: Planet Marathi

Director: Shantanu Ganesh Rode

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

Best Kannada Film

Dollu

Producer: Wadeeyar Movies

Director: Sagar Puranik

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

Best Hindi Film

Toolsidas Junior

Producer: Ashutosh Gowariker Productions Pvt.Ltd

Director: Mridul Toolsidass

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

Best Bengali Film

Avijatrik

( The Wanderlust of Apu)

Producer: GMB Films Pvt.ltd

Director: Subhrajit Mitra

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

Best Assamese Film

Bridge

Producer: Sabita Devi

Director: Kripal Kalita

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)

4.

Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography)

AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum

(Malayalam)

Stunt Choreography :

Rajasekhar , Mafia Sasi & Supreme Sunder

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-(shared)

5.

Best Choreography

Natyam ( Dance)

(Telugu)

Choreographer: Sandhya Raju

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

6.

Best Lyrics

Saina

(Hindi)

Lyricist: Manoj Muntashir

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

7.

Best Music Direction

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

(Telugu)

Soorarai Pottru

(Tamil)

Music Director (Songs):

Thaman S

Music Director (Background Score) :

G V Prakash Kumar

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/- (each)

8.

Best Make-up Artist

Natyam ( Dance)

(Telugu)

Make-up Artist: T V Rambabu

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

9.

Best Costume Designer

Tanhaji :The Unsung Warrior

(Hindi)

Costume Designer: Nachiket Barve & Mahesh Sherla

Rajat Kamal and Rs.50,000/- (shared)

10.

Best Production Design

Kappela

(Chapel)

(Malayalam)

Production Designer: Anees Nadodi

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

11.

Best Editing

Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum

(Tamil)

Editor: Sreekar Prasad

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

12.

Best Audiography

Dollu

(Kannada)

Mi Vasantrao

(I Am Vasantrao)

(Marathi)

Malik

(Malayalam)

Location Sound Recordist (for sync sound films only) : Jobin Jayan

Sound Designer : Anmol Bhave

Re- recordist of the final mixed track: Vishnu Govind & Sree Sankar

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/- (each)

13.

Best Screenplay

Soorarai Pottru

(Tamil)

Mandela

(Tamil)

Screenplay writer (original): Shalini Usha Nair & Sudha Kongara

Dialogue Writer: Madonne Ashwin

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/- (each)

14.

Best Cinematography

Avijatrik

( The Wanderlust of Apu)

(Bengali)

Cameraman: Supratim Bhol

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

15.

Best Female Playback Singer

AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum

(Malayalam)

Singer : Nanchamma

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

16.

Best Male Playback Singer

Mi Vasantrao

(I Am Vasantrao)

(Marathi)

Singer : Rahul Deshpande

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

17.

Best Child Artist

Tak-Tak

(Marathi)

&

Sumi

(Marathi)

Child Artist : Anish Mangesh Gosavi

Child Artist : Akanksha Pingle

&

Divyesh Indulkar

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/- shared

18.

Best Supporting Actress

Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum

(Tamil)

Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

19.

Best Supporting Actor

AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum

(Malayalam)

Supporting Actor: Biju Menon

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

20.

Best Actress

Soorarai Pottru

(Tamil)

Actress : Aparrna Balamurali

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/-

21.

Best Actor

Soorarai Pottru

(Tamil)

&

Tanhaji :The Unsung Warrior

(Hindi)

Actor : Suriya

&

Actor : Ajay Devgn

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 50,000/- shared

22.

Best Direction

AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum

(Malayalam)

Director: Sachidanandan KR

Swarna Kamal and

Rs. 2,50,000/-

23.

Best Children’s Film

Sumi

(Marathi)

Producer : Harshall Kamat Entertainment

Director: Amol Vasant Gole

Swarna Kamal and

Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)

24.

Best Film on Environment Conservati on/Preservation

Taledanda (Beheading a Life)

(Kannada)

Producer: Krupanidhi Kreations

Director: Praveen Krupakar

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)

25.

Best Film on Social Issues

(Themes such as prohibition,women and child empowerment,social evils like dowry, drug abuse, empowerment of differently-abled people, tribal and indigeneous people etc.)

Funeral

(Marathi)

Producer: Before After Entertainment

Director: Vivek Dubey

Rajat Kamal and

Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)

26.

Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment

Tanhaji :The Unsung Warrior

(Hindi)

Producer: Ajay Devgn FFilms

Director: Om Raut

Swarna Kamal and

Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)

27.

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director

Mandela

(Tamil)

Producer: YNOT Studios

Director: Madonne Ashwin

Swarna Kamal and Rs.1,25,000 (each)

28.

Best Feature Film

Soorarai Pottru

(Tamil)

Producer: 2D Entertainment Pvt.Ltd

Director:

Swarna Kamal and

Rs. 2,50,000 (each)