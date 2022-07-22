68th National Film Awards announced; Madhya Pradesh wins Most Film Friendly State award

New Delhi : The Jury for the 68th National Film Awards announced the winners for the year 2020 here today. Ahead of the announcement, the Chairperson and other Jury members called on the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shri Anurag Thakur and presented him with the selections for the Awards. Shri Thakur has congratulated all the winners and said 2020 was a particularly difficult year for films due to the COVID pandemic, yet the nominations consisted of great works. The Minister also thanked the Jury for diligently going through the entries and selecting the best for the awards.
The Jury comprised of eminent film makers and film personalities from across the Indian cine-world.
The awards were announced by Shri Chitrartha Singh, Chairperson, Non-Feature Jury, Shri Anant Vijay, Chairperson, Best Writing on Cinema Jury and Shri Dharam Gulati, Feature Film Jury (Member – Central Panel) in presence of Ms. Neerja Sekhar, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
Madhya Pradesh wins Most Film Friendly State award while Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh get Special Mention. ‘The Longest Kiss’ by Kishwar Desai wins Best Book on Cinema for the year while Malayalam book ‘MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam’ and Odia book ‘Kali Paine Kalira Cinema’ win special mention.
Best Feature Film award has been bagged by the Tamil movie ‘Soorarai Pottru’ directed by Sudha Kongara. ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ grabs Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.
Best Actor award for 2020 is shared between Suriya for ‘Soorarai Pottru’ and Ajay Devgn for the Hindi movie ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’. Manoj Muntashir has won the award for Best Lyrics for the Hindi movie ‘Saina’.
A complete list of the awards is given below.
68th National Film Awards, 2020
Most Film Friendly State
Special Mention:
S.No.
State
Certificate
1.
Uttarakhand
Certificate
2.
Uttar Pradesh
Certificate
Most Film Friendly State:
S.No.
State
Medal
1.
Madhya Pradesh
Rajat Kamal & Certificate
68th National Film Awards, 2020
Best Writing on Cinema
Special Mention:
S.No.
Title of the Book
Language
Name of the Author
Name of the Publisher
Certificate
1.
MT Anunahvangalude Pusthakam
Malayalam
Anoop Ramakrishnan
Malayalam Panorama
Certificate
2.
Kali Paine Kalira Cinema
Odia
Surya Deo
Pakshighar
Prakashanee
Certificate
Award for Best Book on Cinema:
S. No.
Title of the Book
Language
Name of the Author
Name of the Publisher
Medal and Cash prize
1.
The Longest Kiss
English
Kishwar Desai
Westland Publications
Swarna Kamal and Rs. 75,000/-
68th National Film Awards 2020
Non-Feature Films Results
S.No.
Category of Award
Title of the Film
Awardee
Medal
& Cash Prize
BEST NARRATION/ VOICE OVER
Rhapsody of Rains- Monsoons of Kerala
(English)
Voice Over : Shobha Tharoor Sreenivasan
Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/-
BEST MUSIC DIRECTION
1232 Kms: Marenge Toh Wahin Jaakar
( 1232 Kms – Will Die there only )
(Hindi)
Music Director: Vishal Bhardwaj
Rajat Kamal,
Rs 50,000/-
BEST EDITING
Borderlands
(Bengali, Nepali Manipuri, Hindi & Punjabi)
Editor : Anadi Athaley
Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/-
BEST ON-LOCATION SOUND RECORDIST
Jadui Jangal ( Magical Forest)
(Hindi)
On location sound recordist :Sandip Bhati & Pradeep Lekhwar
Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/-
BEST AUDIOGRAPHY
Pearl of the Desert
(Rajasthani)
Re-recordist (final mixed track) : Ajit Singh Rathore
Rajat Kamal
Rs. 50,000/-
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Shabdikkunna Kalappa
(Talking Plow)
(Malayalam)
Cinematographer: Nikhil S Praveen
Rajat Kamal
Rs. 50,000/- each
BEST DIRECTION
Oh That’s Bhanu
(English, Tamil, Malayalam & Hindi)
Director : RV Ramani
Swarna Kamal
Rs. 1,50,000/-
BEST FILM ON FAMILY VALUES
Kumkumarchan
(Worship
of the Goddess)
(Marathi)
Producer: Studio Filmy Monks
Director : Abhijeet Arvind Dalvi
Rajat Kamal
Rs. 50,000/- each
BEST SHORT FICTION FILM
Kachichinithu
( The Boy with a Gun)
(Karbi)
Producer & Director : Khanjan Kishore Nath
Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
SPECIAL JURY AWARD
Admitted
(Hindi & English)
Director : Ojaswee Sharma
Rajat Kamal
Rs 1,00,000/-
BEST INVESTIGATIVE FILM
The Saviour : Brig.Pritam Singh
(Punjabi)
Producer: Akal Productions
Director : Dr. Paramjeet Singh Kattu
Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
BEST EXPLORATION /ADVENTURE FILM (to include sports)
Wheeling the Ball
(English &Hindi)
Producer: Film Division
Director :Mukesh Sharma
Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
BEST EDUCATIONAL FILM
Dreaming of Words
(Malayalam)
Producer & Director : Nandan
Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
BEST FILM ON SOCIAL ISSUES
Justice Delayed but Delivered
(Hindi)
&
Three Sisters
(Bengali)
Producer: Mandeep Chauhan
Director : Kamakhya Narayan Singh
&
Producer : Ratnaboli Ray
Director : Putul Rafey Mahmood
Rajat Kamal
Rs. 50,000/- each(shared)
BEST ENVIRONMENT FILM
Manah Aru Manuh
(Manas and People)
(Assamese)
Producer:Directorate, Manas National Park and Aaranyak
Director : Dip Bhuyan
Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
BEST PROMOTIONAL FILM
Surmounting Challenges
(English)
Producer : Delhi Metro Rail Corporation limited
Director :Satish Pande
Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
BEST SCIENCE and
TECHNOLOGY FILM
On the Brink Season 2- Bats
(English)
Producer : The Gaia People
Director : Akanksha Sood Singh
Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
BEST ARTS and CULTURE FILM
Naadada Navaneeta DR PT Venkateshkumar
(Dr. Venkatesh Kumar)
(Kannada)
Producer :Dept. of Information and Public Relations, Govt. of Karnataka
Director : Girish Kasaravalli
Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
BEST BIOGRAPHICAL FILM
Pabung Syam
(Manipuri)
Producer : Film Division
Director : Haobam Paban Kumar
Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
BEST ETHNOGRAPHIC FILM
Mandal ke Bol
(Rhythm of Mandal)
(Hindi)
Producer : Madhya Pradesh Tribal Museum-Bhopal
Director : Rajendra Janglay
Rajat Kamal
Rs 50,000/- each
BEST DEBUT NON-FEATURE FILM OF A DIRECTOR
Pariah
(Marathi and Hindi)
Producer : MIT School of Film & Telivision-Pune
Director : Vishesh Iyer
Rajat Kamal
Rs. 75,000/- each
BEST NON-FEATURE FILM
Testimony of Ana
(Dangi)
Producer & Director : Sachin Dheeraj Mundigonda
Swarna Kamal
Rs. 1,50,000/-each
68th National Film Awards 2020
Feature Films Results
S.No.
Category of Award
Title Of The Film
Awardee
Medal
& Cash Prize
1.
Special Jury Mention
Semkhor
(Dimasa)
Vaanku
(Malayalam)
June
(Marathi)
Godakaath
(Marathi)
&
Avwanchhit
(Marathi)
Toolsidas Junior
(Hindi)
Actress : Aimee Baruah
Director : Kavya Prakash
Actor : Siddharth Menon
Actor : Kishore Kadam
Child Actor : Varun Buddhadev
Certificate Only
2.
Best Feature Film in each of the languages other than those specified in Schedule VIII of the Constitution
(a)
Best Haryanvi Film
Dada Lakhmi
Producer: Anhad Studio Pvt.Ltd
Director: Yashpal Sharma
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
(b)
Best Dimasa Film
Semkhor
Producer: Aimee Baruah Production Society
Director: Aimee Baruah
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
(c)
Best Tulu Film
Jeetige
Producer: A R Productions
Director: Santhosh Mada
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
3.
Best Feature Film in each of the language specified in the Schedule VIII of the Constitution
Best Telugu Film
Colour Photo
Producer: Amrutha Productions
Director: Angirekula Sandeep Raj
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Tamil Film
Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum
Producer: Hamsa Pictures
Director: Vasanth S Sai
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Malayalam Film
Thinkalazcha Nishchayam
(Engagement is on Monday)
Producer: Pushkar Films
Director: Prasanna Sathyanath Hegde
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Marathi Film
Goshta Eka Paithanichi
(Tale of a Paithani)
Producer: Planet Marathi
Director: Shantanu Ganesh Rode
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Kannada Film
Dollu
Producer: Wadeeyar Movies
Director: Sagar Puranik
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Hindi Film
Toolsidas Junior
Producer: Ashutosh Gowariker Productions Pvt.Ltd
Director: Mridul Toolsidass
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Bengali Film
Avijatrik
( The Wanderlust of Apu)
Producer: GMB Films Pvt.ltd
Director: Subhrajit Mitra
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
Best Assamese Film
Bridge
Producer: Sabita Devi
Director: Kripal Kalita
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,00,000/- (each)
4.
Best Action Direction Award (Stunt Choreography)
AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum
(Malayalam)
Stunt Choreography :
Rajasekhar , Mafia Sasi & Supreme Sunder
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-(shared)
5.
Best Choreography
Natyam ( Dance)
(Telugu)
Choreographer: Sandhya Raju
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
6.
Best Lyrics
Saina
(Hindi)
Lyricist: Manoj Muntashir
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
7.
Best Music Direction
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo
(Telugu)
Soorarai Pottru
(Tamil)
Music Director (Songs):
Thaman S
Music Director (Background Score) :
G V Prakash Kumar
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/- (each)
8.
Best Make-up Artist
Natyam ( Dance)
(Telugu)
Make-up Artist: T V Rambabu
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
9.
Best Costume Designer
Tanhaji :The Unsung Warrior
(Hindi)
Costume Designer: Nachiket Barve & Mahesh Sherla
Rajat Kamal and Rs.50,000/- (shared)
10.
Best Production Design
Kappela
(Chapel)
(Malayalam)
Production Designer: Anees Nadodi
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
11.
Best Editing
Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum
(Tamil)
Editor: Sreekar Prasad
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
12.
Best Audiography
Dollu
(Kannada)
Mi Vasantrao
(I Am Vasantrao)
(Marathi)
Malik
(Malayalam)
Location Sound Recordist (for sync sound films only) : Jobin Jayan
Sound Designer : Anmol Bhave
Re- recordist of the final mixed track: Vishnu Govind & Sree Sankar
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/- (each)
13.
Best Screenplay
Soorarai Pottru
(Tamil)
Mandela
(Tamil)
Screenplay writer (original): Shalini Usha Nair & Sudha Kongara
Dialogue Writer: Madonne Ashwin
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/- (each)
14.
Best Cinematography
Avijatrik
( The Wanderlust of Apu)
(Bengali)
Cameraman: Supratim Bhol
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
15.
Best Female Playback Singer
AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum
(Malayalam)
Singer : Nanchamma
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
16.
Best Male Playback Singer
Mi Vasantrao
(I Am Vasantrao)
(Marathi)
Singer : Rahul Deshpande
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
17.
Best Child Artist
Tak-Tak
(Marathi)
&
Sumi
(Marathi)
Child Artist : Anish Mangesh Gosavi
Child Artist : Akanksha Pingle
&
Divyesh Indulkar
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/- shared
18.
Best Supporting Actress
Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum
(Tamil)
Supporting Actress: Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
19.
Best Supporting Actor
AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum
(Malayalam)
Supporting Actor: Biju Menon
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
20.
Best Actress
Soorarai Pottru
(Tamil)
Actress : Aparrna Balamurali
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/-
21.
Best Actor
Soorarai Pottru
(Tamil)
&
Tanhaji :The Unsung Warrior
(Hindi)
Actor : Suriya
&
Actor : Ajay Devgn
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 50,000/- shared
22.
Best Direction
AK Ayyappanum Koshiyum
(Malayalam)
Director: Sachidanandan KR
Swarna Kamal and
Rs. 2,50,000/-
23.
Best Children’s Film
Sumi
(Marathi)
Producer : Harshall Kamat Entertainment
Director: Amol Vasant Gole
Swarna Kamal and
Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
24.
Best Film on Environment Conservati on/Preservation
Taledanda (Beheading a Life)
(Kannada)
Producer: Krupanidhi Kreations
Director: Praveen Krupakar
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
25.
Best Film on Social Issues
(Themes such as prohibition,women and child empowerment,social evils like dowry, drug abuse, empowerment of differently-abled people, tribal and indigeneous people etc.)
Funeral
(Marathi)
Producer: Before After Entertainment
Director: Vivek Dubey
Rajat Kamal and
Rs. 1,50,000/- (each)
26.
Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment
Tanhaji :The Unsung Warrior
(Hindi)
Producer: Ajay Devgn FFilms
Director: Om Raut
Swarna Kamal and
Rs. 2,00,000/- (each)
27.
Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director
Mandela
(Tamil)
Producer: YNOT Studios
Director: Madonne Ashwin
Swarna Kamal and Rs.1,25,000 (each)
28.
Best Feature Film
Soorarai Pottru
(Tamil)
Producer: 2D Entertainment Pvt.Ltd
Director:
Swarna Kamal and
Rs. 2,50,000 (each)