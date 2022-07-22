BLive expands footprint in Hyderabad; opens fourth experience store in the city

Mumbai : India’s fastest growing Multibrand EV platform, BLive, opened its fourth EV Experience store in the city at Malakpet Hyderabad. Hyderabad has three other EV experience stores at Pragathinagar, Hafeezpet and Bapu Nagar, respectively. The store is launched with the franchisee Shalini E-Motors. With this store BLive takes a step further in its plans to set up at least 15 multi-brand stores spread across Hyderabad and other major cities in Telangana. The phenomenal growth of BLive aligns with its vision of reaching EVs to every household in India over the next few years. The EV sector pioneer aims to set up over 100 stores pan-India by 2023.

The BLive experience store offers a wide range of products for personal mobility and mobility solutions for businesses. Through the store, BLive aims to promote sustainable mobility to all its customers by showcasing multiple brands of electric two-wheelers (e2Ws), electric bicycles (e-bikes) and electric delivery vehicles all designed and manufactured by Indian brands. The new store also has an in-house quick service kiosk, battery swap facilities and EV charging infrastructure. This store also is a testimony to the fact that more and more people are investing in green mobility.

With the store, BLive brings everything related to E2W under one roof housing key brands like Kinetic Green, BattRE, LML – Detel, Techo Electra, Gemopai, E-Motorad, Hero Lectro and others. The store will also offer charging solutions, expert guidance on selecting the right EVs and post sales service packages. The store has a range of EVs for Businesses e.g. delivery vehicles for e-commerce companies, food delivery vehicles and more. BLive Experience Stores bring together an online and physical experience to help consumers experience EVs and understand EVs before purchase.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch of the fourth store in the city, Samarth Kholkar, Co-Founder, BLive, said, “We started our journey of physical multi-brand store from Hyderabad and today we are launching our fourth store here. The response that we have got here is really encouraging. Today more people are open to the idea of multi-brand franchise model, and we have a loyal franchise base here. BLive is on a mission to create awareness, drive accessibility and affordability of EVs to help customers transition seamlessly to EV. We want to help consumers experience and buy EV of their choice and make the switch to EV smooth”.

BLive is on the journey to bring clean mobility closer to customers and with every store launch in the city, it is taking one step closer to that goal. The store gives the customers a hands-on EV experience and offers a variety of brands and designs to customers like roadside assistance, easy finance options, comprehensive service packages and e-mobility spares parts.

Speaking about BLive’s plans, Sandeep Mukherjee, Co-Founder, BLive said, “Today EV adoption is happening at a great pace in India. At BLive, we endeavour to engage and educate consumer through our multiformat touch points. The key to accelerating adoption is through information and accessibility. The consumer today is more aware and is willing to make the switch to green mobility. With our platform and experience stores, we will continue to raise awareness and adoption of EV.”

Commenting on the partnership, Kothi Dayakar Reddy said, “We are excited to partner with BLive and bring another multi-brand store in Hyderabad. With increasing pollution and high fuel costs EV’s are the future of transport and we are happy to bring means of to that by partnering with BLive.”

The fast-paced digital-first start up is focused on launching EV Experience stores and driving deeper penetration in tier-2 and tier-3 cities where customers struggle with lack of knowledge and options for clean mobility. BLive also looks forward to associating with more partners via a franchise model to promote the message of sustainable mobility through accelerated EV adoption.