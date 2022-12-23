673 Consumer Commissions functional in the country : Ashwini Kumar Choubey

The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today informed that the total number of Consumer Commissions functioning in the country is as follows:

Name of Consumer Commission Number National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) 1 State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions (SCDRCs) 35 District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions (DCDRCs) 637 Total 673

Under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, it is the responsibility of the State Governments to fill up the vacancies of President and Members in the State Commissions and District Commissions. The status of vacancies in the different Consumer Commissions is annexed.

The status of pending cases (as on 21.12.2022) in the Consumer Commissions across the country is as under:

S.No Name of Consumer Commission Cases filed since inception Cases Disposed Cases Pending 1 National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) 1,06,088 84,148 21,940 2 State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions (SCDRCs) 4,89,506 3,79,913 1,09,593 3 District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions (DCDRCs) 19,33,392 15,07,175 4,26,217 Total 25,28,986 19,71,236 5,57,750

ANNEXURE