673 Consumer Commissions functional in the country : Ashwini Kumar Choubey

The Union Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today informed that the total number of Consumer Commissions functioning in the country is as follows:
|Name of Consumer Commission
|Number
|National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC)
|1
|State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions (SCDRCs)
|35
|District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions (DCDRCs)
|637
|Total
|673
Under the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, it is the responsibility of the State Governments to fill up the vacancies of President and Members in the State Commissions and District Commissions. The status of vacancies in the different Consumer Commissions is annexed.
The status of pending cases (as on 21.12.2022) in the Consumer Commissions across the country is as under:
|S.No
|Name of Consumer Commission
|Cases filed since inception
|Cases Disposed
|Cases Pending
|1
|National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC)
|1,06,088
|84,148
|21,940
|2
|State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions (SCDRCs)
|4,89,506
|3,79,913
|1,09,593
|3
|District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commissions (DCDRCs)
|19,33,392
|15,07,175
|4,26,217
|Total
|25,28,986
|19,71,236
|5,57,750
ANNEXURE
|S. No
|State
|State Commission
|District Commissions
|Vacancy
|Vacancy
|President
|Members
|President
|Members
|1
|Assam
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Andhra Pradesh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Arunachal Pradesh
|1
|0
|0
|21
|4
|A & N Islands
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Bihar
|1
|0
|4
|22
|6
|Chandigarh
|0
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|0
|1
|8
|20
|8
|Daman & Diu and Dadar & Nagar Haveli
|1
|3
|0
|1
|9
|Delhi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Goa
|1
|0
|0
|0
|11
|Gujarat
|0
|2
|1
|13
|12
|Haryana
|0
|1
|3
|3
|13
|Himachal Pradesh
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|Jammu and Kashmir
|1
|1
|6
|8
|15
|Jharkhand
|1
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Karnataka
|0
|6
|5
|6
|17
|Kerala
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Ladakh
|1
|4
|2
|4
|19
|Lakhsadweep
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Madhya Pradesh
|0
|0
|4
|44
|21
|Maharashtra
|0
|8
|16
|18
|22
|Manipur
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Meghalaya
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|Mizoram
|1
|0
|0
|1
|25
|Nagaland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Odisha
|0
|0
|12
|44
|27
|Puducherry
|0
|2
|1
|0
|28
|Punjab
|0
|1
|3
|4
|29
|Rajasthan
|0
|0
|16
|10
|30
|Sikkim
|0
|3
|0
|0
|31
|Tamil Nadu
|0
|1
|0
|13
|32
|Telangana
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|Tripura
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Uttar Pradesh
|0
|1
|2
|15
|35
|Uttarakhand
|0
|1
|0
|0
|36
|West Bengal
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Total
|8
|38
|85
|255