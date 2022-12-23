9th Session of India Russia Working Group on Modernization & Industrial Cooperation of the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation held today

New Delhi : The 9thSession of the India Russia Working Group on Modernization & Industrial Cooperation of the India-Russia Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological and Cultural Cooperation was held on December 23, 2022 in New Delhi. Shri Anurag Jain, Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce and Industry co-chaired the Indian side; while H. E. Mr Alexey Gruzdev, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, co-chaired the Russian side.

The working group meeting was held as a part of series of meetings between the two countries under the India Russia Inter governmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technological Cooperation mechanism.

The Working Group reviewed the results of the eighth session of the working group in the focus sub-groups identified, namely modernization, mining and mineral fertilizers & chemicals.

The two sides highlighted the excellent bilateral relations between the two countries and reiterated their commitment to deepen and strengthen mutual cooperation in several areas. This visit was an opportunity to consolidate the partnership between India and Russia.