The 14th edition of ‘Aero India 2023’ will be held at Air Force Station, Yelahanka, Bengaluru (Karnataka) from 13 to 17 February 2023.

Registration begins today, 23 December 2022, for media personnel to visit the exhibition and is to be done online on the Aero India 2023 website at this link https://aeroindia.gov.in/registration/media-authentication-form. There is no fee for media registration. Foreign journalists who wish to cover the event would require to be in possession of a valid ‘J visa’. Registration will close on 07 Jan 23.

Those who wish to register need the following:-

A valid media identity card number, PIB/State accreditation card No.if accredited, and if not, Government issued photo ID card No.

A photograph of file size less than 512 Kb.

The five-day event will combine a major trade exhibition of the aerospace and defence industries as well as aerial display by IAF. Besides global leaders and big investors in aerospace industry, the show will also see participation by think-tanks from across the world. Aero India will provide a unique opportunity for exchange of information, ideas and new developments in the aviation industry. In addition to giving a fillip to the domestic aviation industry it would further the cause of Make in India.

Delegates from over 55 countries and more than 540 exhibitors had participated in Aero India 2021.