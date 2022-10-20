600 Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sammrudhi Kendras to provide more facilities to farmers

New Delhi : Under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Sammrudhi Kendras (PMKSK), 600 existing district level retail shops are remodelled and provided more facilities to the farmers in terms of agri inputs and services. These kendras were inaugurated by Prime Minister on the occasion of PM Kisan Sammelan. All these centres have become excellent examples of swachhata Campaign 2 initiatives with clean premise and enhanced facilities for farmers. The launch of the 600 Pradan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSK) across the country is one of the best practices adopted as part of the Special Campaign 2.0 initiatives by the Department of Fertilizers.

.





This is in addition to the other initiatives undertaken on Special Campaign 2.0 by the Department of Fertilizers that includes identification of 13 Sites from its Headquarter and its PSUs which are under the administrative control of the Department of Fertilizers to carry out weeding out of old files both physical and e files as per the Record Retention Schedule, digitization of records, reduce paper work, disposal of the e waste, scrap material etc so that they can improve efficiency and space. The updated information is also uploaded in the SCDPM portal on a regular basis.