Department of Pharmaceuticals launches special campaign to dispose of all pending matter

New Delhi : As part of the Special Campaign 2.0 on Disposal of Pending Matters (SCDPM), the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) along with its attached office National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA), Autonomous Institutions viz. seven National Institutes of Pharmaceutical Education & Research (NIPERs), three Public Sector Undertakings, viz., Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Limited (KAPL), Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Limited (BCPL) Hindustan Antibiotics Limited (HAL), and PMBI – a society under the aegis of the department, implementing the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Pariyojana (PMBJP) have all been enthusiastically participating in the campaign.

Department has set up a target of 7,000 sites all over the country for special cleaning drive. These sites mainly include Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadi Kendras (PMBJKs) functioning all across the country. The Kendras, in collaboration with the public representatives have been running campaigns to clean their Kendras as well as the surrounding areas so as to spread the message. The cleanliness drive has already been conducted at 5974 sites, majority of the sites being Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Kendras. NIPER, Guwahati has conducted special cleaning activities in nearby market and school, in addition to their own campus in Guwahati. All offices of the department and other agencies have also conducted cleanliness activities.

Department has also set up targets for disposing of PMO, MP and State Government References, Parliamentary Assurances and Public Grievances and 1 PMO Reference for disposal during the Campaign, which are being followed up. Apart from the same, target have been decided for review/weeding out of physical files and e-files. Department is on course to meet the set targets.

Department of Pharmaceuticals is striving to surpass the targets in disposal of old/unused files, disposal of old unserviceable/unusable equipment, and cleanliness of sites, etc. by the end of the Campaign on 31st October, 2022.