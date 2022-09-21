6 lane access controlled Greenfield Highway from Rajasthan/Gujarat Border to Santalpur section of NH-754A being built at cost of Rs. 2,030 Crore

New Delhi : In a series of tweets Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari informed that the project for 6 lane access controlled Greenfield Highway from Rajasthan/Gujarat Border to Santalpur section of NH-754A is in full progress.

The Minister said this stretch is the part of Amritsar-Jamnagar Economic Corridor in Gujarat under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-1 & is being built at a project cost of Rs. 2,030 Crore. Once the project is completed, the travel time within this section will reduce by 2 hours and travel distance by 60 Km.

Shri Gadkari said reducing pollution level, median & avenue plantation throughout the stretch would enrich the ecosystem and boost SDGs. The stretch would facilitate easy movement of Border forces/Armed forces/Military vehicles etc. as it is closer to Indo-Pak Border, he added.

Making New India the Hub of World Class Infrastructure under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Shri Gadkari said government is actively committed towards Transforming India through excellent connectivity & world class infrastructure.