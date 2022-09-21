Notification issued pertaining to amendment to the rules related to Accredited Driver Training Centres (ADTC)

New Delhi : Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) vide GSR 714(E) dated 20 September 2022 has notified amendment to the rules related to Accredited Driver Training Centres (ADTC) notified vide G.S.R. 394 dated 07 June 2021.

Over the course of the implementation of referred rules, certain issues were identified by this Ministry as well as other stakeholders.

New rules will further streamline the functioning of ADTCs with the following key features –

1. Renewal of accreditation of an ADTC shall be valid for a period of five (5) years.

2. Syllabus for imparting training for two-wheelers has been specifically detailed to comprehensively cover practical as well as theoretical knowledge.

3. The trainee will be required to pass the “test of competence to drive” in order to receive the proficiency test certificate for issue of driving license.

4. Other provisions linked to ADTC viz. fees, issue of driving license etc. have been clarified.