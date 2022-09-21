Industry can be roped in for increasing funding of C V Raman International Fellowship for African Researchers: DST Secretary

New Delhi : Secretary Department of Science and Technology Dr. S Chandrasekhar highlighted that India has always benefited from working with Africa, and mutually beneficial ties are win-win for growing relations not only in Science & Technology but also in the field of trade, culture, and social sciences at the roundtable discussion on C V Raman International Fellowship for African Researchers (CVRF) program with African Missions in India.

“DST, along with MEA and our African friends, has been working on various capacity-building programmes like CV Raman Fellowship, training programmes, and strengthening of academic and scientific institutes. I wish that CV Raman Fellowship will be as popular as Alexander von Humboldt fellowship of Germany,” Dr. Chandrasekhar pointed out.

Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India (GoI), through the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), have launched the C.V. Raman Fellowship for African Researchers programme under the India-Africa Forum Summit to promote human capacity building through scientific and technological cooperation between Africa and India.

The objective of this Fellowship is to provide an opportunity for African researchers to conduct collaborative research in various areas of science and technology in different Indian universities and R&D institutions under the guidance of host scientists in India. This prestigious fellowship aims to strengthen further the bond between India and African nations in science and technology.

Dr. Chandrasekhar said that the fellowship program is for people-to-people connection and for learning best practices from each other. He urged for a provision to revisit the programme so that the relationship goes a long way.

He also requested FICCI, a partner of the programme to rope in the industry for additional funding.

Commissioners/Ambassadors/Representatives from High Commissions/embassies of Africa in India, as well as officials from DST and FICCI, also participated in the meeting and discussed about the fellowships.

Mr. Puneet Kundal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs (MES), stressed that this was another reflection of India’s commitment towards Africa. He appealed to African Mission countries to publicise the fellowship through Universities and institutes so that more applications can be received.

Shri S K Varshney, Head International Cooperation, DST, briefed about the India-Africa Science and Technology Partnership framework and its activities and elaborated on the CVRF programme.