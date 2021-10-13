5T Secretary VK Pandian visits Puri, reviews Puri stadium project site

Bhubaneswar: 5T Secretary V K Pandian along with a team of officials today visited the Puri stadium project site , supervised the ongoing works and directed to expedite the completion.

Besides, 5T Secretary VK Pandian said, “it is the dream of CM to make Puri into a World-class Heritage city with all suitable amenities. He also discussed about development of sports in Puri district.”

Further, as Puri has a strong culture of akhadas and there is lot of scope for development of sports like wrestling, weightlifting, body building, yoga, gymnastics, boxing etc, the officials have been directed to explore regarding supporting the akhadas for sports development, he added.