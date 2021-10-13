Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw released Special Covers on 6 unsung heroes of Odisha

New Delhi: As part of the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav and Philately day celebrations, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Communications, Railways and IT, released Special Covers on six unsung heroes of Odisha, who made great contributions in the country’s freedom struggle. These unsung heroes are Buxi Jagabandhu, Sahid Baji Rout, Sahid Jai Rajguru, Sahid Chakhi Khuntia, Sahid Chakra Bisoi and Parbati Giri. Shri Vineet Pandey, Secretary, Department of Posts, Shri Alok Sharma, Director General (Posts) and other senior officers of Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications attended the event. Shri Suvendu Swain, Chief Postmaster General of Odisha along with several other dignitaries joined the event virtually from Odisha.

Department of Posts is celebrating the National Postal Week from 11.10.2021 to 17.10.2021. Each day is being celebrated through specific themes viz financial inclusion, philately, mails & parcels etc, through mass campaigns involving citizens across the length and breadth of the country, and sharing the spirit of [email protected]

While welcoming the Ministers and guests, Shri Vineet Pandey, Secretary Posts highlighted the endeavour of Department of Posts to bring before the world the inspiring stories of unsung heroes of our freedom struggle, through stamps and special covers. The Department released 103 special covers on Unsung heroes of our freedom movement on 13th Oct 2021 .

The Special Covers were released by Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, and Sh Ashwini Vaishnaw at Dak Bhawan, New Delhi. The two Ministers also interacted with the family members of the 6 Un-sung heroes, via Video link from Odisha. In his speech, Union Minister of Education Shri Pradhan recollected the struggle of these great men and women and reminded the present generation of their duties to up keep the values and path shown by these eminent personalities.

Minister of Communication Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw recollected that the great contributions made by the 6 heroes are etched in the minds of the Odia people and how they were a part of the local folk-lore. The hon’ble Minister congratulated the Department of Posts for bringing out Special covers of these unsung heroes of Odisha.

The family members of the 6 freedom fighters also attended the program virtually and were presented albums of the Special covers by the Department of Posts officials at local Post offices in their respective home towns in Odisha. Both the Ministers also interacted with the family members. The function was also attended from Bhubaneshwar by Shri Suresh Chanadra Dalai, Commissioner Cum Secretary, Odia Language, literature & Culture, Govt. of Odisha, Shri Suvendu Swain, Chief Postmaster General, Odisha Circle, Bhubaneswar, and other officers of the Department of Posts.