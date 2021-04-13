52 crore released from Chief Minister Relief Fund for prevention of Covid 19

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has released an amount of Rs one crore from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to each district for the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic. An amount of Rs. 52 crore released for 52 districts of the state, purchase of necessary equipment for Covid-19, provision of food and clothes in rehabilitation camps, operation of medical camps, supervision-operation of camps, of employees deployed in essential works. For safety, expenditure can be spent on purchasing materials and cleanliness etc.



Principal Secretary, Chief Minister Mr. Manish Rastogi has issued an order to the effect and has released the amount to all 52 districts of the state. He informed that an interdepartmental committee will be set up under the chairmanship of the District Collector in relation to the expenditure made available from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. This committee will be able to test, supervise and approve the expenditure incurred for the prevention of Covid-19. Shri Rastogi informed that the expenditure related to the prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic is in the category of emergency expenditure. Therefore, it is not necessary to follow the tender process. Instructions have been given to the district collectors to keep the original records related to the expenditure of the amount of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund at the district level and to make the utilization certificate available in the prescribed format to the Chief Minister’s Office after the expenditure of the amount.

Related