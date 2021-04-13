Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calls it ‘Corona Curfew’

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that there is no lockdown but Corona curfew in the state. Make such a system, through which the work and livelihood of the people continues. Panchayats in villages and residents associations, mohalla committees in cities should form their own containment areas. People should not unnecessarily go out of the house. One or two people should go out and bring items of need for everyone. By maintaining this kind of restraint with self-motivation, we can control the Corona quickly. The chain of infection will be broken only through public awareness. Ministers should work dedicatedly in the districts under their charge. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that all the districts have adequate beds, oxygen, remdisivir injection, medicines etc. for the treatment of Corona. There will be no shortage of money in Corona related arrangements.



The Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was reviewing the condition and arrangements of the Corona in all the districts through video conferencing today. Medical Education Minister Shri Vishwas Sarang, Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, Director General of Police Shri Vivek Johri, Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Mohammad Suleman, Additional Chief Secretary Home Shri Rajesh Rajora, Commissioner Health Shri Akash Tripathi, etc. were present in the meeting. In-charge ministers from all the districts joined virtually.



Make good arrangements in hospitals



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that there should be good arrangements in hospitals in all the districts. Arrangements for liquid oxygen plants and air separation units in major hospitals and CT scan machines are also being made in every district.



Extend the retirement period



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that retirement period of doctors, para medical staff should be extended and those who have retired, if they wish, should be kept on contract. There should be adequate staffing in all the hospitals.



Remember 4 things of the Prime Minister



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that for Corona control, four things of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi are ‘Each one vaccinate one’ (Every person should help at least one person in getting vaccinated), ‘Each one treat one’ (Every person should help at least help at least one person in getting treatment), ‘Each one save one’ (Every person should motivate at least one person to wear a mask and protect them from corona) and make ‘micro containment zones with self-motivation’ to prevent corona infection.



Give a kit of medicines for common cold, cough, fever too



Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that arrangements should also be made to provide kit of medicines for common cold, cough, fever etc. in rural and urban areas.



Maximum cases in Indore and Bhopal



A district-wise review found that 1552 new cases have come up in Indore and 1456 in Bhopal. 576 in Gwalior, 552 in Jabalpur, 317 in Ujjain, 237 in Barwani, 193 in Shajapur, 188 in Sagar, 173 in Betul, 173 in Jhabua, 166 in Rewa, 156 in Vidisha, 155 in Katni, 149 in Rajgarh, 141 in Narsinghpur and 130 new cases have been found in Ratlam.



Give remdesivir only if required



Additional Chief Secretary Health Shri Suleman said that patients should be given remdesivir injection only when it is necessary according to the doctor’s advice. In mild infection, Temi Flu or other medication can be given as per the doctor’s advice.



Make 1075 Call Centres Effective



1075 call centres should be made effective in every district. The centre should have the latest information about the arrangement of beds etc. in the district. This is the number of the command and control centre, through which home isolation is monitored. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan gave instructions to ensure good care of patients living in home isolation.

