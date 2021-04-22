500 tons of liquid oxygen stock available at JSPL Angul

Bhubaneswar: Responding to the national urgency of medical requirement oxygen, leading steelmaker Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL), in a post on twitter, has announced that more than 500 tons of liquid oxygen stock is readily available at its Angul steel making facility. “We are waiting for the users to send their tankers. We can fill up on a first come first serve basis or as per the priority decided by the Ministry of steel,” add the twitter message.

A day before JSPL’s Chairman Shri Naveen Jindal had announced to supply medical oxy from its Odisha and Chhattisgarh Units. “JSPL has been always standing with the Country and Countrymen during calamities and emergencies and will continue to do so during this Pandemic. For us, it is Nation First. I am sure together we shall defeat the Pandemic,” Shri Jindal said.

The Company will supply the available medical oxygen on a first come first serve basis or as per the priority decided by the Ministry of steel. Last year, JSPL had supplied 725 tons of medical oxygen in Odisha during the times of COVID-19 Pandemic.