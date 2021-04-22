Swaas launches Bamboo Bath Towels and Bamboo Cutlery on Earth Day

New Delhi: With an aim to reduce environmental waste Swaas has launched eco-friendly products in their home essentials category to meet the rising need for sustainable products. The durable and absorbent bamboo bath towels and recyclable and biodegradable bamboo cutlery are unique products for the retail segment while being eco-friendly and sustainable.

Swaas offers a vast collection of products under its home decor verticals. Under its Swaas Care, it has a wide range of pastel artsy collection of bed linens, pillow covers and quilts, while the Swaas 24/7 vertical features everyday products like antimicrobial bed sheets, masks, tote bags, to name a few.

Sudha Anand, Founder, Swaas, said, “Swaas believes in helping the environment as much as possible. It was able to meet demands for antimicrobial home linen products during the critical time of the lockdown, overcoming logistical hurdles and gaining customer trust. In the last few months we have responded rapidly to the needs of our customers, launching a range of hygiene essentials, including hand sanitisers, masks and PPE suits. This new product range from Swaas will address the need of the hour in the kitchenware essential segment.”

Adding further, she mentioned, “We are witnessing a shift in consumer habits with a consistent pattern of being increasingly focused on personal and domestic hygiene and safety. Consumers now expect a wider range of such products to meet their daily needs from credible brands that they can trust, and we as a brand always strive to work on their feedback and inputs. This business direction is our way of meeting the shift in consumer demand and ensuring we offer high-quality environmentally friendly products at affordable price points. Through our integrated portfolio of sustainable home and lifestyle products we are here to offer ecologically conscious living for daily life.”

Swaas’ latest launch, Bamboo Towels are a blend of bamboo fibres and cotton. These soft Bamboo Cotton Bath Towels are a perfect combination of lightweight, softness, durability and absorbency. It has naturally moisture-wicking and odour-resistant properties. A pack of Bamboo Towel is priced at Rs 999. Bamboo Cutlery is made using bamboo fibre. Bamboo plates are suitable as they are toxin-free, biodegradable and eco friendly in nature. The cutlery is packed using eco-friendly, recycled corrugated boxes and they come in a range of Rs 1500.

Swaas’ Bamboo Towels and Bamboo Cutlery will be available on the Swaas website: https://swaaslife.com/