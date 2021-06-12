500-bed COVID hospital, developed by DRDO in Srinagar, becomes operational

New Delhi: A 500-bed COVID Hospital at Khonmoh, Srinagar has become operational. The hospital has been set-up by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in a short span of 17 days and is funded by PM CARES Fund. This Covid facility includes 125 ICU beds with ventilators, of which 25 are exclusively reserved for children. Continuous oxygen supply is available for all 500 beds from 62 KL Liquid Medical Oxygen storage tanks. Hospital management and doctors and para-medical staff to run the facility are provided by administration of Union Territory of Jammu &Kashmir.

The hospital is centrally air conditioned with cooling provision for summers and heating capabilities during winters to maintain comfortable environment. There is a separate block for doctors & para-medical staff. Proper fire exits in case of emergency, provision of steel structure shed having inside refrigerator for mortuary and parking facility for vehicles have also been provided at the centre.

A control centre with Wi-Fi, CCTVs and helpline number has been established for proper monitoring and hospital management through modern system software. Due to cold weather, special arrangements have been made to accommodate 150 personnel including doctors, para-medical staff, pharmacy staff, security personnel and maintenance staff.

The hospital will provide medical care to Covid-19 patients of UT of Jammu &Kashmir in this time of pandemic.