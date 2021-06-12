Bank of India vaccinates employees and their family members

Mumbai : Bank of India, a leading public sector bank successfully concluded today a massive 3 day COVID 19 vaccination drive at the Bank’s Head Office situated at BKC, Mumbai. 1330 staff members and their family members were inoculated through a tie up arrangement made with M/s. Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital.

Keeping in mind the social distancing protocols, the whole inoculation drive was conducted in smooth, organized manner with courteous coordination from volunteer representatives of HR Department, Bank of India Officers’ Association and Staff Union – Mumbai. The Officers’ Association distributed useful medical kit to each vaccinated individuals.

BOI’s Executive Director Shri P R Rajagopal, General Manager HR Shri Ashok Pathak & General Secretary of Officer Association Shri Nilesh Pawar interacted with the vaccination attendees. The attendees were appreciative of sound planning and social distancing norms followed at this vaccination drive.

Commenting on the success of this drive, Shri. A K Pathak, Head- HR, Bank of India said, “Our staff at Bank of India have been instrumental in ensuring uninterrupted banking experiences for our esteemed customers and we are extremely delighted to be able to offer protection to them and their family against this on-going pandemic. We witnessed a high footfall at our vaccination drive in Mumbai and are enthused at the support we received to conduct this activity without any hindrances”.

Bank of India would be conducting similar vaccination drives across the nation in a sustained manner.