5 Players from KIIT including Captain M Prasanth, 2 from Sambalpur, 1 each from Utkal & Ravenshaw in East Zone Cricket Men Team for Vizzy Trophy at Guwahati, Assam

The BCCI VIZZY TROPHY 2023-24 will be held at Guwahati, Assam from 10th – 16th March 2024. The following players have been selected from North East Zone & East Zone to represent the East Zone Cricket (Men) Team to participate in the upcoming Vizzy Trophy.

Sl No Player Name University Name 1 Maroju Prasanth (Captain) KIIT University 2 Partha Sarathi Nayak KIIT University 3 Nitish Niranjan Samantray KIIT University 4 Suryakanta Bhutia KIIT University 5 Shibasish Sahoo KIIT University 6 Sujal Singh Sambalpur University 7 Shresth Singh Sambalpur University 8 Saurav Gauda Utkal University 9 Raman Das Ravenshaw University 10 Rajan Raj Magadh University 11 Gourav Kumar Magadh University 12 Prodip Das Burdwan University 13 Sabhab Agarwal Dibrugarh University 14 Gourav Saikia Guwahati University 15 Arakjit Roy Tripura University

A total of 9 players (5 from KIIT University including Captain M Prasanth, 2 from Sambalpur University, 1 each from Utkal University & Ravenshaw University) from Odisha Universities have been selected in the East Zone Team. Mr. Santosh Kumar Jena, Cricket Coach, KIIT University has been appointed as the Coach of the Team while Dr. Abinash Kar, Physical Education Officer, Sambalpur University will serve as the Manager. The team will be leaving for Guwahati tomorrow afternoon from Bhubaneswar Airport.

Prof. Achyuta Samanta, Founder KIIT & KISS and Member of Parliament Kandhamal congratulated all the selected players & wished best of luck to all the members of East Zone Team for the upcoming Vizzy Trophy.