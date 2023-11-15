5 killed in two separate road accidents in Odisha

As many as five persons have died in two separate road accidents in Koraput and Sundargarh districts of Odisha.

In the first instance, three members of a family from Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh died in a tragic road accident after their SUV fell off Jodimadeli Ghati road under Pottangi police limits of Koraput district during wee hours Wednesday. The deceased identified as Nandalal Thakar, his son Gaurav Thakar and grandson Naman Thakar died on the spot.

Nandalal’s daughter-in-law, Rachana who sustained serious injuries in the accident, has been rescued from the SUV and rushed to Koraput district head quarters hospital for treatment this morning.

The members of two families from Rajnandgaon district were going towards Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh in two separate vehicles for vacation. The deceased’s vehicle plunged into a 100 ft deep gorge at Jodimadeli Ghati road during the wee hours Wednesday.

The members of another family tried to contact the deceased persons but did not get any response. They informed relatives of a deceased family in Chhattisgarh who contacted different police stations including Pottangi police station.

On Wednesday morning, Pottangi police staff and the locals spotted the vehicle and recovered the victims.

In another incident, two persons died after a speeding car hit their bicycle at Jharmunda village under Bargaon police limits in Sundargarh district Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Khirod Pruseth and Girija Shankar Sahoo of Jarangaloi village under Badagaon block of Sundargarh district.

“The deceased met with the accident while crossing the road at Jharmunda. The vehicle from Rourkela was going towards Sundargarh at a great speed Wednesday morning. The accused driver, Chowdhury Jagannath Jena has been arrested on the charges of rash driving and will be forwarded to court today,” said a police official.