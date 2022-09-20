New Delhi : The 4th meeting of the India-Tajikistan Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism was held virtually on 13 September 2022. Mr Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary for Counter-Terrorism at the Ministry of External Affairs of India and Mr Jonon S. Sherali, Head of Department of Asia and Pacific States of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Tajikistan led the respective delegations.

2. Both sides expressed strong condemnation of terrorism in all its form and manifestation whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed. They also recognized the threat emanating from extremism conducive to terrorism and radicalization. Both sides committed to combating terrorism, particularly the financing of terrorism. They rejected double standards in countering terrorism and extremism conducive to terrorism.

3. Both sides exchanged global and regional terror threat assessment. They called for an expeditious finalization and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism within the UN framework.​

4. Both sides shared their views on counter terrorism cooperation, including countering radicalisation; combating the financing of terrorism and cross-border movement of terrorists; preventing the exploitation of the Internet for terrorism; countering use of new technologies for terrorism; countering drug trafficking; information sharing and capacity building.

5. Both sides welcomed holding in their respective capitals of the High-Level International Conference on “International and Regional Border Security and Management Cooperation to Counter Terrorism and Prevent the Movement of Terrorists” (18-19 October 2022, Dushanbe) and the 3rd Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing “No Money for Terror” (18-19 November 2022, New Delhi), which will actively contribute to the process of tackling the complex tasks and multifaceted problems of combating terrorism at the regional and international levels. They expressed their willingness to actively participate in these conferences at the appropriate level.

6. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to work closely together to deepen engagement between their respective counterpart agencies to further advance interaction, cooperation and information sharing in the sphere of counter-terrorism.