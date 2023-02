The details of the visits made by the Prime Minister as available on the website (www.pmindia.gov.in) indicate the year-wise details of visits made by the Prime Minister to the North Eastern States from the year 2017 onwards as under:-

Sl. No. Year Number of visits 1. 2017 04 2. 2018 11 3. 2019 11 4. 2020 01 5. 2021 09 6. 2022 08

This information was given by Minister of DoNER, G. Kishan Reddy in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.