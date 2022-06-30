43-days long celebration of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra begins today; Lt Governor performs Puja of Baba Barfani

SRINAGAR : To mark the auspicious beginning of 43-days long celebration of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today performed the Puja of Baba Barfani and prayed for peace, happiness and prosperity of all.

I have full faith that the devotees traveling from all over the country to seek the divine blessings of Shri Amarnathji will have a safe and memorable pilgrimage, the Lt Governor said.

Expecting a heavy footfall of yatris, the UT government and SASB have made extensive arrangements for Shri Amarnathji Yatra this year.

The devotees can have ‘Darshan’ of the Holy Ice Lingam at the Holy Cave Shrine through live telecast of Morning and Evening Arti through Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board’s website link: http://www.shriamarnathjishrine.com/AartiLive.html or through Shrine Board’s Android based Application which may be downloaded through the link: http://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ncog.shriamarnath

Besides the Board members of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh Nitishwar Kumar, CEO Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, and Lt General Amardeep Singh Aujla, GOC 15 Corps also participated in the Puja.