Federal Bank opens 10 new branches in a single day

Mumbai: Federal Bank, today opened 10 new branches at various locations spread across the States of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana and Gujarat. The branches were opened at Sundarapuram, Thiruvannamalai, Saidpet, Senur, Alagusenai, Kalpudhur, Su pallipattu, in Tamil Nadu, Visakhapatnam/ Madhurwada in Andhra Pradesh, Sangareddy in Telangana and Mehasana in Gujarat. The Bank intends to open many more new branches in this fiscal year across India.

Speaking on the occasion, Nandakumar V, Head of Branch Banking, Federal Bank said, “Opening of 10 branches today at various locations of TN, AP, Telangana and Gujarat is part of footprint expansion of the Bank for the current year. Further, the Bank is planning to open 15 branches on a single day around 15th August, to commemorate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Opening of new branches will continue on an ongoing basis in the coming quarters of the financial year.”

The total number of branches of the Bank increased to 1291 with the opening of these branches.