40th NTPC Senior National Archery Championship commences in Jamshedpur

Ranchi : The 40th NTPC Senior Indian Round, Compound and Recurve National (Men & Women) Archery Championship commenced on 1st October, at the Tata Archery Academy, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. The event which will conclude on 10th October 2021 is part of the celebrations for the 25th Anniversary of the establishment of TATA Archery Academy.

Shri Arjun Munda, President of Archery Association of India and Union Tribal Minister, Govt.of India, President of Jharkhand Archery Association inaugurated the event on October 2,2021. Shri Partha Mazumder, Regional Executive Director (Coal Mining), NTPC was also present during the inauguration ceremony.

Shri Arjun Munda expressed gratitude towards AAI’s official partner NTPC and thanked the largest energy integrated company in the country for its incredible contribution and support towards the activities of the Archery Association of India.

The event is providing a platform to the upcoming and elite Archers of the country practising in State, Centre and private-owned Archery centres/academies for showcasing their talent after a gap of about two and a half years. Over 950 Archers and Team officials from 40 States and Sports Control/Promotion Boards have already registered for the event.

NTPC in partnership with the Federation (AAI) has intended to work towards increasing the competitiveness among archers by organising various competitions for improved and continuous training and mentoring.

National Ranking Archery Tournament (NRATs) and National Archery Championships (NACs) are also part of this official agreement. In addition, the Indian Archery Team of different age groups are also sent to participate in various International Tournaments for International exposure and match practice.