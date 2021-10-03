Lt Governor launches mega Cleanliness and De-weeding Drive at Dal Lake

SRINAGAR : On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today launched mega Cleanliness and de-weeding Drive of Dal Lake.

The Lt Governor along with the Chief Secretary and senior officers of UT administration participated in the cleanliness and de-weeding drive of the lake.

He also took a round in the lake and flagged off the boats entrusted for Swachhta Abhiyaan in Dal Lake.

The Lt Governor also administered the Swachhta Pledge to Students of various schools and volunteers of civil society groups.

While speaking on the occasion the Lt Governor said that it is collective responsibility of both people & government to conserve lakes, which are intrinsic part of ecosystem. I urge everyone to participate in this Shramdaan Abhiyan to create a harmonious relationship with nature, the Lt Governor added.

Underscoring the importance of cleanliness of our surroundings and environment, the Lt Governor said that we must follow the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi in making J&K clean and green.

Pertinently, about one thousand boats and two thousand individuals will be employed in mega Cleanliness and de-weeding of Dal Lake.

Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Sh. Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary to Government, H&UDD; Sh. Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor; Sh. Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir; Sh. Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Sh. Mohammad Aijaz, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar; Sh. Sandeep Choudhary, SSP Srinagar; Sh. Athar Aamir-ul-Shafi Khan, Commissioner, SMC; Sh Bashir Bhat, VC Lakes and Waterways Development Authority, besides Senior officers of the UT administration, employees of Lakes and Waterways Development Authority, SDRF, Home Guards, NDRF, SMC, NCC, volunteers of Youth Services and Sports, NGOs, and students of various schools were present on the occasion and took part in the cleanliness drive.

The drive will continue for the next 15 days with Lakes and Waterways Development Authority as the nodal agency for implementation.