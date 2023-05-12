3rd Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG) meeting to be held in Mumbai from May 15 – 17, 2023

The 3rd Energy Transitions Working Group Meeting (ETWG) under India’s G20 Presidency will be held in Mumbai from May 15 to 17, 2023. The three-day meeting will see over 100 delegates representing G20 member countries, special invitee countries and International Organisations such as International Energy Agency (IEA), Word Bank and World Energy Council India engaging in discussions and deliberation on Priority Areas.



The Meeting will be chaired by Shri Alok Kumar, ETWG Chair and Secretary, Ministry of Power, Govt. of India. Shri Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, Ministry of Mines; and Shri Amrit Lal Meena, Secretary, Ministry of Coal, will also be part of the Meeting and deliberations.



The Special Address on the opening day of the Meeting will be given by Union Minister of State for Railways, Coal and Mines, Shri Raosaheb Danve.



The six priority areas, outlined under India’s Presidency, include (i) Energy transition through addressing technology gaps (ii) Low-cost financing for energy transition (iii) Energy security and diversified supply chains (iv) Energy efficiency, industrial low carbon transitions and responsible consumption, (v) Fuels for Future (3F) and (vi) Universal access to clean energy and just, affordable, and inclusive energy transition pathway.



The discussions and deliberations in Mumbai will continue to build on the first two ETWG meetings held in Bengaluru and Gandhinagar to identify collective actions to promote equitable, shared, and inclusive growth.



On the sidelines, the Meeting will be complemented by eight side events – ‘Workshop with MDBs with the aim for mobilizing low-cost international finance, ‘Seminar on Just Transition Roadmap’, ‘Seminar on Biofuels’, ‘Seminar on Off-shore Wind’, ‘Sharing global policies and best practices to decarbonize had-to-abate sectors’, ‘Seminar on SMRs for clean energy transition’, ‘Synergizing the energy transition pathways of G20 ETWG and B20 India Energy Perspective’, and ‘Accelerating Energy Efficiency and promoting and energy efficient life.’



Under India’s Presidency, four ETWG meetings, various side events and a Ministerial Meeting have been planned.



India’s G20 Presidency will build upon the efforts and outcomes of previous presidencies, which have successfully advanced the cause of global cooperation in clean energy transition and have made it central to the agenda of sustainable economic development.



