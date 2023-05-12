“The automation in the steel industry is the need of the hour”- Atul Bhatt, CMD

At a program organized at RINL, Shri Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL launched ‘Open challenge progam 2.0’, online today. The program is the second program in the series of OCP programs that are being launched by Kalpataru-CoE (Centre of entrepreneurship). This open challenge program is for selecting the startups in the field of Industry 4.0 technologies.







Speaking on the occasion, Shri Atul Bhatt said that “the automation in the steel industry is the need of the hour and the scope of growth of automation and robotics is immense. The equipment developed by the startups will give returns on investment by RINL very fast as they help in energy savings and will also help in running the process safely”, Shri Atul Bhatt added.



The project, CoE (Centre of Excellence) on Industry 4.0, is being taken up jointly by STPI (software technology park of India), MeitY(Ministry of Electronics & IT), RINL, and Govt. of AP. This is expected to make India ‘Atamanibhar’ in the field of Industry 4.0 technologies.



The CoE will have an IIOT (Industrial Internet of Things) lab, an Industrial Automation Lab with AI & ML (Artificial intelligence & Machine learning) and AR & VR (Augmented Reality and Virtual reality) lab. It will also have one more industrial automation Lab with Robotics and Drone and a third Industrial automation lab with Robotics and 3D printing.



The CoE will incubate around 175 start-up companies over a period of 5 years. 50 startup companies will be incubated in physical mode and 125 companies will be incubated in Virtual mode.



The start-up companies along with industry mentors will work on the problems of RINL and other industries in and around like HPCL, NTPC, BARC, HSY and BHEL.



Shri CVD Ram Prasad & Dr. Suresh Batha informed how STPI and STPINEXT through their Centre of Entrepreneurship and NGIS (Next Generation Incubation Schemes) is encouraging startups to grow.



Smt. Vyshali Sagar, Program manager AWS (Amazon web services) informed how AWS is helping startups to develop products/solutions using AWS. She informed that they are very passionate about working with startups and providing them with value.



The program was also graced by Shri A.K. Bagchi, Director (Projects) & additional charge Director (Operations) RINL and Member of PMG- Kalapataru, Sri CVD Ramprasad, Director STPI Hyderabad and COO STPINEXT, Dr. Suresh Batha, Additional Director and Officer In charge, STPI Visakhapatnam.