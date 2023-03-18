3rd Annual Edition Of International SME CONVENTION, 2023 to be held in New Delhi from 19th – 21st March

The 3rd annual edition of the International SME Convention 2023 (ISC) is going to be organized jointly by the Ministry of MSME & Ministry of External Affairs , India SME Forum, along with Govt. of Madhya Pradesh as a Key State Partner and Govt. of Uttar Pradesh as Associate State Partner. International Network for SMEs (INSME) and World Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (WUSME) are the international partners and TATA AIA is the insurance partner for the ISC 2023 from 19th – 21st March 2023in New Delhi.

Shri Narayan Rane, Union Minister for MSME will be the chief guest for the inaugural event with Guests of Honour- Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Minister of State for MSME & Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State, Ministry of External Affairs, Shri Om Prakash Saklecha, Minister of MSME & Science & Technology, Govt. of MP and Shri Rakesh Sachan, Minister of MSME, Khadi, Village Industries, Sericulture & Textile, Govt. of UP along with presence of senior officers from Central and State Governments.

This year ISC, 2023 is expecting the participation of 1500+ SMEs with the main focus areas being India’s major four Sunrise Sectors, which are Cleantech & Green Energy, Manufacturing, Services Sector and Agro food Processing & Agri Implements sector.

There will be several panel discussions that will aim to provide actionable insights and recommendations for building sustainable ecosystems for MSMEs and Plugging SMEs into Global Value Chains, by building strategic partnerships, leveraging digital platforms, focusing on innovation, complying with standards and regulations, and accessing finance.

This edition will also feature 2 days packed sessions at conference, 3 days power business breakfast & networking with like-minded, successful entrepreneurs and business leaders.