Sarbananda Sonowal calls upon people to visit the Mahamela to witness the vibrant culture of Matua community

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal visited the auspicious “Matua Dharma Maha Mela” at the Shreedham Thakurnagar, Thakurbari, North 24 Parganah in West Bengal today. The Mela is being organised to celebrate the 212th Birth Anniversary of Shri Shri Harichand Thakur ji. Union Minister was accompanied by the Union Minister of State, Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Shri Shantanu Thakur, who is also the Sanghadhipati of Matua Mahasangha.

Speaking on the occasion Shri Sarbananda Sonowal said, “I feel blessed to be here today on the pious occasion of the birth anniversary of Shri Shri Harichand Thakur ji. The precious contribution of Shri Shri Thakur ji towards the welfare of deprived and downtrodden people must always be remembered. His dedication towards raising awareness, spreading education & improving the condition of women in the society is bright beacon of hope for us to remain on the path of righteousness. Our Adaraniya Pradhan Mantri Shri Narendra Modi ji believes that Matua Dharma Maha Mela is a reflection of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ with rich display of the vibrant culture of the Matua community.”

Earlier, quoting the tweet by Shantanu Thakur on Matua Dharma Maha Mela, the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi tweeted, “The #MatuaMahaMela2023 is an important event which showcases the vibrant culture of the Matua community. I would urge more people to visit the Mela. Humanity will forever be indebted to Shri Shri Harichand Thakur Ji for showing the path of kindness and service.”

Shri Shantanu Thakur aid that the Mela at Shreedham Thakurnagar will be an experience of religious divinity, harmony in diversity & peace.

The mela is organised by the All India Matua Mahasangha, from 19 March to 25 March, 2023.