38TH INDIA – INDONESIA COORDINATED PATROL (IND-INDO CORPAT)

New Delhi :The 38th edition of India–Indonesia Coordinated Patrol (IND-INDO CORPAT) between Indian Navy and Indonesian Navy is being conducted from 13-24 Jun 22. Indian Naval Ship INS Karmuk, an indigenously built Missile Corvette based at the Andaman and Nicobar Command, along with a Dornier Maritime Patrol Aircraft, is participating in the CORPAT whilst the Indonesian Navy is being represented by KRI Cut Nyak Dien, a Kapitan Pattimura (PARCHIM I) class Corvette.

Maritime interaction between India and Indonesia has expanded substantially with frequent port visits, participation in bilateral/ multilateral exercises and training exchanges. Under the broad ambit of this strong maritime relationship, the two navies have been carrying out CORPATs along the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) every year since 2002, with the aim of keeping this vital part of the Indian Ocean Region safe and secure for commercial shipping and international trade. The CORPAT has also strengthened understanding and interoperability between the navies and facilitated institution of measures to prevent unlawful activities at sea as well as conduct Search and Rescue (SAR) operations.

The current edition of IND-INDO CORPAT commenced on 13 Jun 22 with the arrival of KRI Cut Nyak Dien at Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The opening ceremony was conducted on 14 Jun 22 under the aegis of Andaman and Nicobar Command. The Indonesian warship during its three day port call at Port Blair, participated in multiple activities including professional discussions, pre-sail conference and various sports fixtures. The CORPAT has helped both navies to better understand each other’s operating procedures and enhance interoperability whilst facilitating institutional measures for preventing/ suppressing Illegal Unreported Unregulated (IUU) fishing, drug trafficking, maritime terrorism, armed robbery and piracy in the region. The sea phase for the 38th edition of CORPAT was undertaken from 20 – 21 Jun 22 along the IMBL in Andaman Sea, whilst the closing ceremony is scheduled at Sabang, Indonesia on 23 June 22.

The 38th Ind-Indo CORPAT will contribute towards Indian Navy’s efforts to consolidate inter-operability and forge strong bonds of friendship with Indonesian Navy/ TNI AL.