New Delhi :The first phase of voting in the three-tier panchayat election will be held on June 25 from 7 am to 3 pm. In the first phase, in the village panchayat areas where voting is to be held, public meetings will be prohibited from 3 pm on June 23.

Secretary State Election Commission Shri Rakesh Singh has informed that instructions have been given to keep liquor shops closed from 48 hours before the time of end of polling.