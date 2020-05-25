3,314 COVID-19 patients are getting treatment at their house, 2,000 admitted at hospitals: CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: 3,314 COVID-19 patients are getting treatment at their house, 2,000 admitted at hospitals informed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

We have issued a show-cause notice to a private hospital that denied treatment to a patient who tested positive for COVID19. It is the hospital’s duty in such a case to provide an ambulance to the patient & take them to a COVID hospital says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Till yesterday, there were 13418 positive cases of COVID19. Out of this 6540 have recovered and 6617 are active cases. 2000 new beds will be available in private hospitals from today for those who go for COVID19 treatment there says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

COVID-19 cases have increased in Delhi due to relaxations in lockdown. But there is nothing to worry about unless the mortality rate or the number of serious cases rises rapidly. If people contract the virus & recover, then there is nothing to worry about says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

