Supreme Court allows Air India to fly for 10 days with middle seats filled in scheduled aircraft

New Delhi: Supreme Court allows national carrier Air India to keep operating its scheduled flights with middle seats filled for next ten days while Bombay HC decides plea pertaining to keeping middle seats in aircraft vacant to maintain social distancing.

Govt should be more worried about health of citizens rather than health of commercial airlines, says Supreme Court while hearing Centre’s arguments against Air India pilot’s plea in Bombay HC seeking that middle seats in aircraft be kept vacant to maintain social distancing.

