Bhubaneswar: 3 New COVID19 cases reported in Khordha, taking total number of cases to 56 in the Khordha District. Of the 3 new COVID19 cases detected in Khurda, 2 in quarantine centre, one in home quarantine . 8-year-old from Kespur village, One from Banpur (Surat returnee) , One from Navin Bagh area (West Bengal returnee).

03 cases in Khurdha

( 2 in quarantine centres, 1 WB, 1 Surat & 1 In home quarantine) 31 cases in Jajpur

(All in quarantine centres, 30 WB returnees & 1 Jharkhand returnee) — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) May 16, 2020

It should be noted that today 65 fresh cases of Coronavirus have been reported in Odisha, taking total number of cases to 737. Number of fatalities due to the disease stands at 3. As per the latest data of the State Health & Family Welfare Department.Out of the 65 new COVID19 positives, Jajpur reports 31 new cases, Ganjam 13, Cuttack 6, Kendrapara 4, Puri 4, Khurda 3, Mayurbhanj 2 & Nayagarh 2 .

A total of 4221 RT-PCR tests conducted in Odisha on 15th May. Cumulative tests: 86140.

