2nd Edition of Virtual International Odisha Parba 2022 concludes on a spectacular note

New Delhi: The grand affair of Virtual International Odisha Parba 2022, organised by Odia Samaj New Delhi, concluded with much pomp and fanfare. Millions of Odias from all over the world tuned in to watch the largest celebration of Odisha’s culture, tradition and heritage, making it a grand success.

The 2nd day of the event started with a soulful rendition of “Bande Utkala Janani” by International Odia Communities which was followed by a film that beautifully showcased the rich Odia heritage and the indomitable spirit of its people. Padma Vibhushan Dr. Sonal Mansingh captured the hearts of viewers with her extraordinary Odissi performance.

Inspiring messages from Padma Awardees – Padma Shri Shyamamani Devi, Padma Shri Aditya Prasad Dash & Padma Shri Pramod Bhagat motivated the viewers across the globe.

Odisha has a great abundance of natural beauty and exquisite architecture, this was beautifully depicted in short films produced and screened by Odia Samaj,namely – “Archeological Marvels of Odisha”. “ Shaktipeethas of Odisha”, “Shiva Temples of Odisha” & “Wildlife of Odisha”.

Young Odia prodigy Angeleena Avnee from Bangalore Odia Association created a divine atmosphere with her chanting of Srimad Bhagavad Gita. Legendary Odia singer Padma Shri Jitendra Haripal enthralled the audience with his evergreen song “Rangabati”. Odisha’s famous Paika Rebellion was presented in an artistic dance form titled “Paika Nacha”.

Odias today are making big strides in the corporate world with their startups. Two such founders – Dr. Sarthak Patnaik, Founder of Lyflink & Sports Science India and Mr. Ananda Kumar Mishra, founder of Grozip, a Grocery and Essentials online store, shared stories of their struggles, challenges and achievements. Sukirti Patnaik, founder of Indulge Salons & Odisha’s first Bridal Mall – an established brand in the beauty business in Odisha, inspired millions of young women aspiring to be entrepreneurs. Under the feature”Ordinary people, Extraordinary talent”, IT developer turned artist Priyanka Sahani & Bike Modifier Ganga Pattnayak shared their interesting stories.

Successful blogger Archana Behura from Dubai shared how she is showcasing Odia traditions and culture on her YouTube channel, which is making a lot of her non-Odia subscribers too, learn about the rich heritage of Odisha.

Performances from international Odia communities from Russia, Saudi Arabia and UK won people’s hearts. Ananda Prasanna, the renowned flutist enthralled the audience with his great flute skills and played timeless Odia songs. Contemporary dance on Odisha’s parba parbani was also a mesmerizing piece.

Melodious musical programme “ Sangeet Sudha ” saw many popular leading Ollywood singers like Abhijeet Majumdar, Satyajit Pradhan, Sohini Mishra, Sashank Shekhar, and Neha Niharika enthrall the audience with foot tapping numbers.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks.