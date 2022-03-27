IndiGo commences operations from Pantnagar, effective March 27, 2022

New Delhi: IndiGo, India’s leading carrier, today commenced flight operations from Pantnagar. The latest destination on the carrier’s now has 6E exclusive direct flights to Dehradun and Delhi. The new routes were inaugurated today with a light lighting ceremony at Pantnagar air terminal. These new flights will provide greater connectivity for the region with the state capital as well as the rest of the country. Pantnagar is IndiGo’s second destination in the state of Uttarakhand.

Mr. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer, IndiGo said, “We are delighted to grow our provincial presence and start operations from Pantnagar. The town is not only an important centre for education, but an important gateway for both tourism and commerce. By connecting the region with both the state and national capital, we are creating more opportunities for economic growth and providing faster connectivity. We look forward to flying our passengers to this new gateway to the region and are committed to providing an affordable, on-time, safe and hassle-free travel experience, onboard our lean clean flying machine.”

The newly introduced routes are aimed at business and leisure travellers looking to travel to the Kumaon region and its foothills. Connectivity to Pantnagar will significantly improve the time taken in reaching popular tourist attractions like Ranikhet, Mukteshwar, Mussoorie, Almora, Kausani, Binsar, Ramgarh, Munsiyari, Abott Mount, Chaukari, Lohaghat, Berinag, and Jeolikot. Further, it provides direct access to a host of industrial installations that are based in and around Pantnagar.

Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in and also browse our website in Hindi at https://www.goindigo.in/hi-in/homepage.html.