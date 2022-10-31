2,758 cleanliness sites identified and cleanliness campaigns completed under Special Campaign 2.0 of Ministry of Women & Child Development

New Delhi : Ministry of Women & Child Development organized Special Campaign 2.0 to reduce pendency and effective management of space with special attention on field/ outstation offices in addition to the Ministries and the attached/ subordinate offices.

During the preparatory phase (14th – 30th September, 2022), the Ministry sensitized its Departments and autonomous bodies/ attached offices, mobilized ground functionaries for the Campaign, identified pending references and finalized the campaign sites.

Senior Officers of the Ministry visited the premises/rooms/sections of the Ministry in three buildings from time to time to inspect the status of cleanliness, space management etc, followed by series of meetings with Bureau Heads/ Divisional Heads to review the status of disposal.

2758 Swachhata campaign sites were identified for undertaking cleanliness activities under Special Campaign 2.0. This includes 2000 Child Care Institutions, 708 One Stop Centres located in various districts of the country and attached/ subordinate offices of the Ministry i.e. CARA, NCW, NIPCCD, NCPCR and CSWB. The following achievements were made during the campaign:

Out of 1,00,625 physical files identified for review, 88,113 files have been weeded out.

Out of 85,015 E-files identified for review, 3875 files have been closed.

Revenue of Rs.2,05,321/- has been generated

Space of 2187.70 sq. ft. has been freed

614 films/ documents/ books are to be transferred to National Archive of India.

2,758 cleanliness sites were identified and cleanliness campaigns completed.

Secretary, WCD participated in a panel discussion regarding Special Campaign 2.0 held on 20th October,2022 in Doordarshan Studio, New Delhi. Further, Secretary, WCD undertook office rounds on 25th October,2022 to inspect the cleanliness activities being undertaken in the Ministry as part of Special Campaign 2.0.

Visit of Secretary, WCD to inspect the cleanliness activities

undertaken in the offices of MWCD

Union WCD Minister, Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani, visited NIPCCD, New Delhi on 29th October, 2022 and participated in the rejuvenation of Rainwater Harvesting System and tree plantation drive being organized in the premises. She was also apprised of the old books, videos and documentaries that will be archived in collaboration with the National Archives of India.

Visit of WCD Minister to NIPCCD, New Delhi

MoS, WCD, Dr. Munjpara Mahendrabhai, visited the offices of the Ministry located in Jeevan Vihar and Jeevan Tara buildings on 31.10.2022 to inspect the progress made under Special Campaign 2.0.

The videos/ photos of cleanliness activities conducted during the campaign have been shared through the social media handles of the Ministry as well as by the field/ outstation offices. A short film on the visit of Secretary, DARPG to NIPCCD, Guwahati, an autonomous body of the Ministry, was broadcast on Doordarshan and photos of the same shared through social media.

Visit of Secretary, DARPG to NIPCCD, Guwahati

The progress on disposal of pending references was reviewed on a weekly basis by Secretary, WCD and on a daily basis by Joint Secretary/ Deputy Secretary. The status of disposal updated on a regular basis on DARPG portal.

The following best practices have been adopted by field offices/ institutions under the Ministry of Women and Child Development during the campaign –

Some free training sessions were organized by One Stop Centre, Indore for making usable products from waste materials. The OSC also organized an exhibition of these products on 19.10.2022 for the empowerment of beneficiaries.

In Krishna Kutir Widow Homes, Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh, the training is being organized for making incense sticks from the used flowers

Cleanliness drive of road adjoining NIPCCD, Guwahati

Cleaning and plantation in and around septic tank in the institution in NIPCCD, Mohali

Addressing waste disposal and water logging issues in NIPCCD, Lucknow

Cleaning clogged pipelines, Rainwater Harvesting System & Tree Plantation Drive in NIPCCD, New Delhi