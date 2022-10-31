Special Campaign 2.0 -Institutionalising Swacchata Ministry of MSME strengthens internal monitoring mechanisms

New Delhi : The Preparatory Phase of the Special Campaign 2.0 had commenced with the launch of the Special Campaign 2.0 portal by Dr.Jitendra Singh at CSOI, Chanakyapuri on 14.9.2022. Ministry of MSME and its organizations also participated in the Preparatory Phase of the Special Campaign 2.0 with full enthusiasm. O/o DC (MSME) working under administrative control of Ministry of MSME organized the ‘SevaPakhwada’ from 17.09.2022 to 02.10.2022.various activities were carried out during the preparatory phase such as One day Entrepreneurship Awareness (EAP) under ESDP was carried out in Aspirational Districts, One day program under PMS to showcase local products focusing on Vocal for Local in collaboration with State Govts and Field Offices and attached organizations of Ministry were organized , Udyam registration campaign from 17th September to 2ndOctober, 2022 by Field Offices and attached organizations of the Ministry were organized and Tree plantation and cleanliness drive by Field Offices and attached organizations of the Ministry were carried out. A part from this on 29th September 2022, Hon’ble Minister (MSME) along with Hon’ble MoS (MSME) inspected the sections of the Ministry to review the implementation of preparatory phase of Special Campaign 2.0.

As part of the special campaign 2.0, the Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) is giving special attention to institutionalising Swacchata, including finalisation of campaign sites, sensitization of nodal officers, identification of pendency in identified categories, scrap disposal, and record management as per laid down procedures. The prime objective of the campaign is to ensure the disposal of pending matters in government offices and Ministries and, further include strengthening internal monitoring mechanisms, training officers in the record management and digitization of the physical records for improved record management. To fulfill the objectives of the campaign Ministry of MSME organized Sevagram Audyogik Mahotsav on 2.10.2022 at MGIRI and inaugurated Swacchta Campaign by distrusting cleanliness kits. Union Minister for MSME Shri Narayan Rane also inaugurated MSME Hackathon2.0 to promote innovative ideas in MSME sector. Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Minister of State for MSME on 17.10.2022 visited Common Facility Center for Foundry Cluster, Ahmedabad established with the financial assistance of Ministry of MSME and inaugurated activities under special campaign 2.0. Ministry is running a special Media campaign on all its social media handles to promote special campaign 2.0. Ministry of MSME and its organizations/field offices are making continuous efforts for successful implementation of the Special Campaign 2.0.

Field offices under the Ministry are regularly holding activities like cleanliness of office campus, Rooms and surroundings office campus, tree plantation etc. MSME DFOs are holding regular meeting with the staff regarding cleanliness campaign.

The Ministry is regularly posting the photographs and various activities on the Social Media i.e. Twitter, Facebook etc.

M/o MSME and its organization has achieved the target set during special campaign 2.0, which are as follow: –

Sl. No. References Category Targets Achievement as on 31.10.2022 References from MPs 34 34 Parliamentary Assurance 0 0 IMC References 3 3 State References 111 110 Public Grievances 54 54 PMO References 6 6 Files Reviewed 73885 73885 (Reviewed) Files weeded out – 32000 E-files review 512 512 E-files Closed 512 512 Campaign sites 211 211 Scrap Disposal (Revenue Generated) – Rs. 6,91,389 Public Grievances Appeal 135 135 Space Freed – 11000

As a best practice, Ni-MSME an Autonomous Body under the M/o MSME has inaugurated a Rose Garden to beautify the campus area of the institution.