269 Officers Join Odisha Govt; CM Naveen Patnaik Asks To Follow 5T Initiative Of Governance

Bhubaneswar: As many as 269 officers today joined the state government in various departments. While 160 Odisha Education Service officers joined as Block Education Officers and Headmasters, 90 Social Security Service Officers joined as Head Masters and Block Education Officers. 19 Odisha Information Service Officers joined the government as Sub-Divisional Information & Public Relations Officers.

An orientation programme was organized at the convention centre in Lok Seva Bhawan for the new officers.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that his Government is driving a transformative governance to fulfill the dreams of 4.5 Crore people of Odisha. We are building infrastructure, transforming schools, providing health security, attracting investments and taking many other initiatives. Our objective is to make Odisha one of top states of India when we will be celebrating 100 years formation of Odisha in 2036, he envisioned.

He emphasized that in this journey of transformation, all the wings of government must work in tandem to realize our stated objectives.

Advising the new officers to follow the 5T initiative of governance mechanism, he advised them to use technology to reach out to people faster, work as a team with focus on timeline, and maintain transparency all though your work. The outcome will definitely be transformative, he posited.

Underlining the importance of commitment in jobs, he said that as government officers they should be committed to serve the people with their hearts and minds.

Specifying their individual roles, he said that the social security officers have a significant role in serving the old, infirm, and people with disabilities. It should be ensured that no legitimate person is left behind, he added.

The Information & Public Relations Officers, he continued, should reach out to people with right information on state’s initiatives. Use social media to reach a larger, younger audience, he suggested. The Teachers and Education Officers have the most important work in hand. Quality education is fundamental to a prosperous society. Our transformed schools have an improved environment for education. The dedication to education will help our children ready for future, he advised. The CM wished all a bright career ahead.