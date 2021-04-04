25th edition of Shubhapallaba Odia e-Magazine released on Utkala Dibasa

Bhadrak: The 25th edition of Shubhapallaba Online Odia magazine has been released on 1st April in the occasion of Utkala Dibasa. A total of 19 Odia articles including stories, poems, cooking tips, travel blogs, photo stories of different authors of Odisha placed in this edition. Tapas Ranjan and Sangram Keshari Senapati have edited the articles. Odia graphic designer Sambeet Das has designed the cover photo of this edition with the Similipal burning theme.

This e-magazine was established in 2018 and from January 2020, it’s publishing as a monthly magazine. Apart from the e-magazine, the web portals on this magazine are available in Odia, English, Hindi, Sanskrit, Telugu, Punjabi, Bengali languages. The 1st Shubhapallaba Sishuraija, a children’s magazine by the group has been released on 2021 International Mother Language Day. Apart from digital publication, the Shubhapallaba group recently published their 1st Paperback in Odia named Shankhanda, which is written by Pramod Kumar Panda and now available on Shubhapallaba Store and Amazon India.

Magazine download Link: https://bit.ly/Shubha25

Shankhanda book Link:

https://www.amazon.in/dp/B08YDF4VYZ

https://store.shubhapallaba.in/product/odia-book-shankhanada