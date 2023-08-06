Bhubaneswar: 25 railway stations in Odisha to be redeveloped under Amrit Bharat Station scheme. The stations to be redeveloped are Lingaraj Temple Road in Bhubaneswar, Mancheswar, Talcher Road, Khordha Road, Kantabanjhi, Bargarh Road, Hirakud, Rairakhol, Barapali, Muniguda, Bolangir, Harisankar Road, Bhawanipatna, Khariar Road.

Under the project, all the stations will be redeveloped as city centers. Apart from it, a roof plaza, shopping zone, food court, kids play area, multi-level parking, escalators, executive lounge, and special facilities for divyangas will also be available in these stations.