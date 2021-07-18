2,400+ New Products by Small Businesses for Prime Day’21

Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and Start-ups are launching 2,400+ unique and differentiated new products across categories like Electronics, Grocery, Beauty & Grooming, Apparel and Home and Kitchen

Over 75,000+ Local Shops on Amazon sellers from 450+ cities to make their Prime Day debut in India

Customers can shop from millions of unique products offered by SMBs and avail offers such as 10% cashback up to INR 150 on their Prime Day purchases

Bengaluru : Ahead of Prime Day on July 26 &27 2021, over 100 Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) including Start-ups and brands, women entrepreneurs, artisans and weavers are launching more than 2,400 new products across categories like Home & Kitchen, Fashion, Beauty, Jewellery, Stationery, Lawn and Garden, Grocery, and Electronics.

Amazon Launchpad is a global program that curates, showcases, and delivers unique and differentiated products from startups and emerging brands to millions of Amazon customers. Over 800+ start-ups and brands, as part of this program, are launching unique and differentiated products across categories like Electronics, Grocery, Beauty & Grooming, Apparel and Home and Kitchen including The Best Mini PC Stick by Magicstick, Choco Date Fudge by Flyberry Gourmet, Mud De-Tan Face Moisturizer by MensXP, cushion covers from Stitchnest and Women’s Kurtas from Navlik.

“In continuation of our efforts to empower small businesses to bounce back, we are dedicating this Prime Day to SMBs including 75,000+ local neighbourhood offline shops on Amazon who will make their Prime Day debut. Customers will also be able to enjoy the widest selection on offer while also supporting over a million artisans and weavers from Karigar, lakhs of women entrepreneurs from Saheli, and thousands of start-ups and brands from Launchpad to bounce back and accelerate their growth,” said Pranav Bhasin, Director, MSME & Selling Partner Experience, Amazon India. “Each Prime Day, we see sellers launching new products for customers and this year too, we are happy that over 100 SMBs are launching 2,400+ new products at great offers exclusively for Prime members. With high customer interest in the event, we look forward to their success, helping bolster their business as they gradually emerge from the pandemic disruption.”

Pankaj Garg, Founder, Daily Objects said, “We have seen great customer demand for our newly launched products for Prime Day including desk mats, laptop stands and face masks in 2020. This Prime day, we look forward to expanding our brand with the launch of new products and provide a wider selection of our products to customers and expect to cross 3X by the end of two days.”

Coming at the 5th anniversary of Prime in India, the two-day event starting midnight on July 26, will see sellers deliver attractive offers and savings across to customers, across multiple product categories, new launches and blockbuster entertainment. This Prime Day, over 500+ women-led businesses, NGOs and Government bodies from Amazon Saheli are providing a selection of over 90,000 products across categories like Fashion, Jewellery and Books. Over 1.2 million artisans from Amazon Karigar are offering deals on over 272 crafts like sambalpuri sarees, jamdani sarees, block printed dresses, blue art pottery from across India. Members can now shop from millions of unique products offered by SMBs and avail offers such as 10% cashback up to INR 150* on their Prime Day purchases and more.

Prime is enjoyed by more than 200 million Prime members in 22 countries including India. Not a member yet? Join Prime for INR 999/year or INR 329 for three months at amazon.in/prime to enjoy Prime benefits such as free, fast delivery, unlimited video, ad-free music, exclusive deals, free in-game content on popular mobile games, and more. Additionally, 18-24-year-old customers can also avail the Youth offer on Prime memberships and get 50% off through the two choices of plans. Customers can avail of this offer by signing up for Prime and verifying their age to instantly receive 50% cashback.