24 World Skill Center Students Secure Placement in Tata Steel

Bhubaneswar : Students completing advanced skilling courses at the World Skill Center Bhubaneswar are being offered placement opportunities in various national and international organizations. At the 2nd campus recruitment drive by Tata Steel this year, 24 students of this premier skill institution are selected.

The selected students from School of Engineering batch 2021-22, will work in various locations of TATA Steel across Odisha. The candidates are happy to receive the offer and have expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for the state of the art facilities at WSC making them future ready.

Alka Misra Chairperson Odisha Skill Development Authority & CEO World Skill Center congratulated the students on their success in securing placements with the renowned Tata conglomerate. With this placement drive, Tata Steel has hired a total of 69 WSC candidates so far in two phases. Thus, the Chairperson OSDA thanked the leading corporate house for showing confidence in Skilled In Odisha youth.

Efforts are being made by WSC inviting various corporates for campus recruitment across ‘School of Engineering’ and ‘School of Services’ in order to provide best employment opportunities to the students. In Batch 2022-23, 90% students have secured placements in various companies. Interestingly, 25% of these successful placements have been made at the international level.

This year, globally renowned business houses like Tata Steel, Arcelor Mittal, Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), Dubai based Emrill Group, Honda Cars and homegrown brands like Meghavi Wellness and Green Trends came down to Odisha & have chosen industry ready candidates of World Skill Center.

The World Skill Center in Bhubaneswar has been established by the Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Govt of Odisha. WSC functions under the Odisha Skill Development Authority as part of the ‘Skilled In Odisha’ of the State Govt.

WSC offers 1-year advanced training to students across 7 modern trades along with life skills under the Finishing School model, making them industry ready. Global & regional companies thus prefer recruiting these Skilled In Odisha youth into their workforce.