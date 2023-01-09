1st capacity building programme for the civil servants of Arunachal Pradesh on good governance started today at NCGG, Mussoorie campus

Two weeks capacity building programme for the civil servants of Bangladesh, Maldives and Arunachal Pradesh commenced today at Mussoorie campus of the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG). This included 39 officers from Bangladesh (56th batch); 26 participants from Maldives (20th batch) and 22 participants from Arunachal Pradesh in the 1st capacity building programme for the state. This programme will help these civil servants in upgrading their knowledge and skills to accelerate the implementation of various policies and programme to improve the quality of life of citizens. The programme has been scientifically developed in a participatory manner to equip them to deliver seamless public services to the people.

In furtherance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s philosophy of ‘vasudhaiv kutumbakam’ and ‘neighbourhood first policy’, capacity building programmes for the civil servants of Bangladesh and Maldives has been started by the NCGG with the support of Ministry of External Affairs, Govt of India. To further improve the governance and public service delivery in North-East and border states, Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions directed to hold special programmes for the civil servants of Arunachal Pradesh. NCGG is already conducting such programmes for the civil servants of Jammu & Kashmir, with great success.

NCGG entered into an MoU with the Civil Service Commission, Maldives for capacity building of 1,000 civil servants of Maldives and with Government of Bangladesh for capacity building of 1,800 civil servants by 2024. In a first, civil servants of Arunachal Pradesh will also be trained under NCGG’s capacity building programme as per the MoU signed in 2022.

The inaugural session was chaired by Shri Bharat Lal, Director General, National Centre for Good Governance. Addressing the officers, he stressed on providing effective public services. He elaborated on the role of civil servants to create an enabling environment, where every citizen is treated equally and has access to quality public services. He also gave examples of good governance models that have helped provide seamless services to citizens such as drinking water, electricity, access to clean cooking gas connections and speedy internet connections among other things. He highlighted the Prime Minister’s emphasis on ‘no one is left out’. To bring in innovations and new paradigms in good governance, utilizing technology and bringing in innovations is crucial, said the DG. He urged the participants to utilize the learning from this programme and prepare their own action plan, which they may like to implement in their areas of work in respective countries/ state.

In this 2-weeks programmes for the civil servants of Bangladesh, Maldives and Arunachal Pradesh, civil servants will interact with experts on diverse topics, viz. changing paradigm of governance, vision of India @ 2047 and role of civil servants, decentralised municipal solid waste management, role of government recruitment agency to strengthen governance, health care services in remote areas, ethical perspectives in governance, disaster management, overview of rural development in India, approach to SDGs by 2030, health governance in India, climate change and its impact on biodiversity – policies and global practices, anti-corruption practices, LiFE, circular economy, etc. among other important areas.

The National Centre for Good Governance was set up in 2014 by the Government of India as an apex-level institution in the country with a mandate to work on good governance, policy reforms, training and capacity building of civil servants of India as well as of other developing countries. It also works as a think tank of the government. In partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs, NCGG has imparted training to civil servants of 15 countries, so far, viz. Bangladesh, Kenya, Tanzania, Tunisia, Seychelles, Gambia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Laos, Vietnam, Bhutan, Myanmar and Cambodia. Known for content and delivery, the capacity building programme is sought after and NCGG is expanding its capacity to accommodate higher number of civil servants from various countries.

The participants will also be taken for exposure visits to various institutions such as smart city, Indira Paryavaran Bhawan: Zero energy building, Parliament of India, New Delhi Municipal Council, Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya, etc.

Today’s inaugural was also attended by Course Coordinator of Maldives Dr. A. P. Singh, Course Coordinator for Arunachal Pradesh Dr. B. S. Bisht, Course Coordinator for Bangladesh Dr. Mukesh Bhandari and Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, faculty, NCGG, Mussoorie.